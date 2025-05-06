Maple Leafs should not hesitate to dress Ryan Reaves in Game 2 after Panthers' playstyle in series opener

The Toronto Maple Leafs should dress enforcer Ryan Reaves in Game 2 against the Florida Panthers.

This statement is not intended to be a gimmick to attract attention. It’s a practical necessity following the Panthers' “physical” style of play shown in Game 1 on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Specifically, the play in which Sam Bennett laid a dirty hit on netminder Anthony Stolarz is a prime example of how the Panthers are unafraid to resort to less-than-sportsmanlike play to counteract the Maple Leafs' well-rounded team.

Here’s a look at Bennett’s hit on Stolarz:

The situation warranted immediate retaliation from someone willing to drop the gloves to defend their goalie.

But as it stands, the Leafs don’t have the sort of player that can go toe-to-toe with notable agitators like Bennett, Matthew Tkachuk, and notorious pest Brad Marchand.

Getting Ryan Reaves into the lineup solves that situation. Reaves is the type of player who can come into the lineup and drop the gloves if need be. Moreover, his presence demands respect from the opposition.

While the Leafs have plenty of tough customers on the team, none of them compare to Reaves. Without Reaves, the Maple Leafs lack a pugnacious element that can pushback in situations such as this one.

Making a case for the Maple Leafs to insert Ryan Reaves into lineup against Panthers

Reaves is not one to refrain from dropping the gloves if the situation warrrants it - Source: Imagn

Unfortunately for Ryan Reaves, he became expendable this season as his lack of offensive upside pushed him further down the Maple Leafs’ depth chart.

The team placed Reaves on waivers in early March this year to clear a roster spot for incoming players acquired at the trade deadline.

Reaves played in three games for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies after clearing waivers. However, the Leafs recalled Reaves to the big club once the playoffs began and the salary was no longer an issue. That situation means that Reaves could be inserted into the lineup if need be.

If Craig Berube chooses to dress Reaves, it would have to be on the fourth line with Scott Laughton at center. However, doing so would be at the expense of either Calle Jarnkrok or Steve Lorentz.

The likeliest casualty would be Lorentz as Jarnkrok is a valuable piece. Moreover, inserting Reaves would mean shortening the Leafs’ bench as the game wears on, potentially losing an entire line.

Perhaps Berube inserts Ryan Reaves in Game 2 just to send a message to the Panthers, leaving him off the ice for the rest of the series. But given the way things are going, getting Reaves on the ice could be a solid option to consider for the remainder of the series.

