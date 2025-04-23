Maple Leafs take 2-0 series lead for the first time in over 8,400 days, after Domi's OT winner prevents Senators comeback from 2-0 down

The Toronto Maple Leafs managed to take Game 2 of their opening-round series against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night, getting a crucial goal from Max Domi at the 3:09 mark of the extra frame.

Ad

The win put the Leafs up 2-0 in the series, with the series shifting to Ottawa for Game 3 on Thursday night.

For Maple Leafs fans, the win could not be sweeter. It’s been over two decades since Toronto has held a 2-0 lead. To be specific, it’s been 8,400 days, exactly since the Leafs held a 2-0 series lead.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

8,400 days is 22 years, give or take a few days.

That’s a long time. Some current Leafs’ players weren’t born then. For example, 22-year-old Matthew Knies was born in 2002, after the Leafs ended their playoff run. Nick Robertson was a year old.

Captain Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were about five years old. William Nylander was six. Even John Tavares and Chris Tanev were still in elementary school.

That season, the Leafs took a 2-0 series lead against the New York Islanders in their first-round matchup. The Leafs won the first two games at the then-Air Canada Centre by scores of 3-1 and 2-0. The Islanders would come back to tie the series at two, with the Leafs eventually winning the series in seven games.

Ad

It’s worth pointing out that the home team won every game in that series.

As an interesting point, current Ottawa Senators head coach Travis Green, then playing for the Leafs, scored the game-winner in Game 7 against the Islanders. Fate has a funny way of making things work out.

Maple Leafs looking to put a chokehold on series against Ottawa Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to take a 3-0 series lead on Thursday night - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs’ Game 2 win has put them in the driver’s seat. While the Sens deserve plenty of credit for battling back to force the game to overtime, the loss stung, nonetheless.

Ad

The Leafs now have a chance to put a chokehold on the series in Game 3. With a win on Thursday night in Ottawa, the Senators’ backs will be up against the wall. They’ll have to come back from a 3-0 hole, something that is much easier said than done.

It’s worth pointing out that here is where part of the criticism has emerged against Toronto. They’ve been a game away from winning series in the past, only to let their opponents get back into the series.

Ad

The Maple Leafs hope to change that trend this season.

Toronto will be looking to prove they have the killer instinct needed to put the series away without letting their opponent get back into it. Putting the series away for good will go a long way toward busting the myth surrounding the Leafs’ inability to show up for big games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama