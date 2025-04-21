  • home icon
  Maple Leafs should throw the bag at Mitch Marner; forward nearly eclipses his 2024 playoffs campaign tally in just one game

Maple Leafs should throw the bag at Mitch Marner; forward nearly eclipses his 2024 playoffs campaign tally in just one game

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Apr 21, 2025 03:25 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs should throw the bag at Mitch Marner; forward nearly eclipses his 2024 playoffs campaign tally in just one game - Source: Imagn

The Toronto Maple Leafs should forget about contract negotiations with Mitch Marner and just throw the bag at him.

Marner silenced his critics by registering three points in the Leafs’ 6-2 Game 1 over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night. Marner scored a nifty breakaway goal to make the game 2-0 in the first period. Marner let his playmaking skills do the talking by setting up two power play goals.

Here’s a look at Mitch Marner’s terrific breakaway goal:

Those three points on Sunday night equaled Marner’s entire postseason output from last postseason.

In last year’s postseason series against the Boston Bruins, Marner played in all seven games, registering a goal and two assists. Marner had been the subject of criticism throughout the entire series until he finally scored in Game 4. The goal came in the Leafs’ 3-1 loss to the Bruins, putting them in a 3-1 series hole.

That was it for Marner’s offensive output.

Following yet another Toronto first-round exit, speculation surrounded Marner’s inability to perform on the biggest stage for the Toronto Maple Leafs. But that speculation has gone away now that Marner has lived up to the hype.

His Game 1 performance, much like his performance in the 4 Nations Face-Off final, signals that Marner is the real deal. He’s proven his value so there’s no sense in dragging out contract negotiations this summer. The Leafs should just pay Mitch Marner after he nearly eclipsed last postseason’s point total in one game.

Mitch Marner deserves more credit than he gets for postseason performances

The Toronto Maple Leafs should quit stalling and pay up to keep Marner - Source: Imagn
The Toronto Maple Leafs should quit stalling and pay up to keep Marner - Source: Imagn

Mitch Marner’s disappointing showing last season soured many fans’ perspectives on the Leafs’ top playmaker.

But when taking a deeper dive into Marner’s numbers, it’s evident that he’s much better than he gets credit for.

In 58 playoff games with the Leafs, including Game 1 on Sunday night, Marner has 12 goals and 41 assists for 53 points. He’s a plus-11, chipping in 19 power play points and three game-winning goals.

If those were regular-season numbers, fans would be impressed. Unfortunately for Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs, those numbers have come over nine postseason appearances that have yielded only a single series win.

The Leafs look poised to make a strong postseason run this time around. If that’s indeed the case, with Mitch Marner leading the way, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be out of excuses to pay Marner.

The club will have no choice but to back up the Brinks truck to keep. There are plenty of teams out there who will be willing to pay Marner what he wants.

The longer the Leafs attempt to drag out negotiations in the summer, the likelier it could be that Marner leaves, Cup or no Cup.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

