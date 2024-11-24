Marchand game-winner, Swayman’s 18 saves, and more: 3 reasons why Boston Bruins won 2-1 against Detroit Red Wings

The Boston Bruins edged the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Saturday night. Bruins captain Brad Marchand got the game-winner at 11:30 of the third period. Justin Brazeau (PP) got the other tally for the Bruins. Lucas Raymond replied for the Red Wings, tying the game late in the first period.

The win was a second-straight oone for the Boston Bruins since interim coach Joe Sacco took over. The Bruins seem determined to play well for their new coach, resulting in back-to-back victories.

So, let’s take a look at the three reasons why the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Three reasons why Boston Bruins won against the Detroit Red Wings

Trending

#3 Jeremy Swayman played well enough to win

Boston Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman stopped 18-of-19 shots on the night. The Bruins played a strong defensive game, minimizing the need for Swayman to steal the game.

Nevertheless, Swayman was sharp when he had to, keeping the Bruins in the game following Raymond’s tying goal late in the first period.

Swayman made seven saves in the second period and five in the third to give the Bruins a fighting chance to win the game. His performance on Saturday night was highly encouraging, as Joonas Korpisalo had earned a shutout in the Bruins’ previous outing.

#2 The power play connected

The Bruins got two power play chances, scoring on one of them. Justin Brazeau scored at 8:33 of the first period to open the scoring, capitalizing on the Bruins’ first power play opportunity. That goal was crucial, as it gave Boston an early lead.

The B’s got one more chance with the man advantage in the second period but couldn't score. Nevertheless, the Bruins’ power play ended the night 1-for-2. That total is significant, as the Bruins need their power play to get going if they want to have a chance to solidify their position in the Atlantic Division.

#1 Marchand’s game-winner was the difference

Brad Marchand scored midway through the third period, giving the Bruins a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The goal was a gritty one, as Marchand cashed in on a momentary defensive lapse by the Red Wings.

Marchand slid out from behind the net, picking up a pass from Andrew Peeke, firing a wrister past Cam Talbot. The Bruins got a workman’s goal, typical of their usual playing style. The Bruins would then lock down the game the rest of the way, sealing victory in regulation.

The Bruins will be back in action on Tuesday night when they take on the Vancouver Canucks in what should be a highly entertaining matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback