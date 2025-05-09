Minnesota Frost vs. Toronto Sceptres: Game 2 lineup, preview and prediction | PWHL Semifinal, May 9, 2025

The PWHL postseason is in full swing, and tonight’s Game 2 semifinal matchup between the Minnesota Frost and Toronto Sceptres is shaping up to be a battle until the bitter end.

The Sceptres won Game 1 of the five-game series on home ice, defeating the Frost 3-2 in a battle that featured back-to-back goals in the second period from Toronto forward Julia Gosling.

The No. 2 seed, Toronto, will be on home ice again for Game 2. The Frost clinched the fourth and final spot of the playoffs after routing the Boston Fleet 8-1 in the regular season finale.

Here is a look at the projected lineup, preview and prediction for Friday’s Game 2 matchup in this budding rivalry:

Lineup:

Minnesota Frost: Grace Zumwinkle and alternate captain Kelly Pannek led Minnesota’s starting forwards in Game 1, with Zumwinkle clocking in 18:29 of ice time and Pannek with 19:23. Frost defender Sophie Jaques logged a team-high of 24:56 time on ice in the starting lineup and dished out five hits.

The Frost will be without Britta Curl-Salemme after she was assessed a one-game suspension for an illegal check in Game 1. She scored a goal before being ejected for the hit.

Nicole Hensley got the nod to start between the pipes for Game 1, with Maddie Rooney on deck as the backup.

Toronto Sceptres: Veteran Sarah Nurse logged 17:52 of ice time on Toronto’s starting lineup in Game 1 and supplied three shots on goal and one hit.

The Sceptres alternate captain, defender Renata Fast, had an assist and seven shots on goal with the top line.

Netminder Kristen Campbell got the starting nod in Game 1, making 24 saves, but rookie Carly Jackson was also on hand.

Preview:

A rivalry in the making, the Minnesota Frost and Toronto Sceptres played against each other in last season’s semifinal series. Minnesota pulled off the upset over top-seeded Toronto and hoisted the Walter Cup as inaugural champions.

To further rub salt in the wound, Toronto finished the regular season as the top seed last year and chose Minnesota as its semifinal opponent over the Boston Fleet.

Minnesota and Toronto faced each other six times over the 2024-25 season, with the Frost winning four matchups.

Dec. 7 at Toronto: 6-3 Minnesota

Jan. 28 at Minnesota: 4-3 Minnesota (SO)

Feb. 11 at Toronto: 3-2 Toronto (OT)

Feb. 23 at Minnesota: 2-1 Toronto

March 9 at Toronto: 2-1 Minnesota (OT)

March 30 at Minnesota: 5-2 Minnesota

In Game 1 of the series, Toronto Captain Blayre Turnbull opened the scoring in the first period, and Julia Gosling scored consecutively in the second frame to put the Sceptres up 3-0. Minnesota responded with goals from Britta Curl-Salemme and Katy Knoll, but it proved too little, too late for the Frost as Toronto won 3-2.

Prediction:

The Minnesota Frost have built a reputation for playing big when their backs are against the wall. The defending Walter Cup champs, Minnesota, won three of its final four regular-season games, totaling 16 goals through the stretch, to keep its postseason hopes alive.

While Minnesota will be without difference-maker Curl-Salemme, the team will still bounce back under the veteran leadership of captain Kendall Coyne Schofield and earn the win for Game 2.

PWHL: MARCH 16 Frost vs. Sirens - Source: Getty

Game 3 of the series is tentatively scheduled for May 11 at Minnesota.

Minnesota Frost's Britta Curl-Salemme suspended for Game 2 of semifinal

The Minnesota Frost will be without their rookie sensation, forward Britta Curl-Salemme, for Game 2 of their semifinal matchup against the Sceptres. The PWHL Player Safety Committee assessed the one-game suspension on Friday morning after automatically reviewing Curl-Salemme’s illegal check to the head of Renata Fast in the second period of Game 1.

According to the PWHL Player Safety Committee, “Curl-Salemme delivered a high and forceful check on opponent Renata Fast, making the head the main point of contact on a play where such contact to the head was avoidable.”

This marks Curl-Salemme’s third one-game suspension of the season, and her second time for an illegal check to the head. On Jan. 2, she was assessed with a suspension after a high-sticking incident.

Curl-Salemme led all rookies on the Frost with 15 points (nine goals, six assists) in 28 games through the regular season and paced the team with 28 hits.

