New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers: Game preview, predictions, odds, betting tips & more | April 3rd 2024

The New York Rangers are 50-21-4 and first in the Eastern Conference. They will play the New Jersey Devils (36-35-4, 13th in Eastern Conference) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, April 3 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TNT, truTV and MAX.

New York lost its home game on Monday to the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2. New Jersey lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday 6-3.

Expand Tweet

New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers: Game preview

The New Jersey has averaged 3.28 goals per game and conceded 3.43 per outing.

Jack Hughes has stood out as their top goalscorer with 26 goals and 45 assists, while Jesper Bratt has 25 goals and 49 assists. Nico Hischier has contributed 24 goals with 37 assists.

In goal, Kaapo Kahkonen holds a 7-22-3 record, maintaining a 3.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897.

Meanwhile, the Rangers have a GF of 3.41 and a GAA of 2.77.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 44 goals and an impressive 64 assists. Chris Kreider follows him with 35 goals and 32 assists, while Mika Zibanejad, a key offensive contributor, has 24 goals and 40 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has 25 goals and 50 assists, while Igor Shesterkin boasts a 32-16-2 record in goal, a 2.64 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Expand Tweet

New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 270 times, in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Rangers are 133-99-27-11 against the Devils.

In faceoffs, the Rangers have a 52.4% win rate, while the Devils have a 53.7% win rate.

The Rangers boast an 83.5% success rate on penalty kills, while the Devils are 81.2%.

New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers: Odds and prediction

New York has won 15 of its 22 games as the odds favorite and has gone 40-18 with odds shorter than -115. The team has a 63.5% chance of winning tonight.

Meanwhile, the Devils have been listed as underdogs in 27 games and defeated their opponents 9 times. With +157 odds or longer, they have a 2-0 record, giving them a 38.9% probability of winning here.

Prediction: Rangers 5-2 Devils

New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Jack Hughes to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Artemi Panarin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Devils to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win ? New Jersey Devils New York Rangers 0 votes View Discussion