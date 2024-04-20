New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 1 

The New York Islanders (39-27-16, 18-17-6 away) face off against the Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7, 27-10-4 home) in the first round of the NHL Playoffs. Game 1 takes place on the road at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, SN360, TVAS, BSSO and MSGSN.

The Islanders are coming off a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at home, while the Hurricanes suffered a 6-3 defeat to Columbus Blue Jackets on the road.

The Hurricanes have a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games against the Islanders. The Islanders won the season series 2-1-1 but lost the most recent game 4-1 on March 19.

The Hurricanes ended the season second in the Metropolitan Division and the Eastern Conference, trailing the New York Rangers by three points. The Islanders finished third in the Metropolitan Division, with an impressive 8-1-1 record in their final 10 games.

New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

The New York Islanders ranks 22nd in the league, scoring an average of 2.99 goals each game and ranked 18th for allowing 3.15 goals per game and have a power play success rate of 20.3%.

Brock Nelson tops the scoring list with 69 points, achieved through 34 goals and 35 assists, while Bo Horvat is not far behind with 33 goals and 35 assists. Mathew Barzal has also played a significant role with 23 goals and 57 assists, totaling 80 points. Noah Dobson contributed with impressive 60 assists, earning 70 points.

Between the posts, Semyon Varlamov holds a 14-8-4 record with a goals against average of 2.60 and a save percentage of .918.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes, with an average of 3.38 goals per game ranks eighth in the league and holds the fourth position, conceding an average of 2.57 goals per game. Carolina excels in power play, standing second with a success rate of 26.6%.

With 36 goals and 53 assists, Sebastian Aho has been a key player, earning 89 points. Seth Jarvis has also played a crucial role with his 33 goals and 34 assists, totaling 67 points.

Jake Guentzel has added 77 points to the team's tally with 30 goals and 47 points. Frederik Andersen, the goalkeeper, has a 13-2-0 record, a goals against average of 1.84 and a save percentage of .932.

New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes: Injury report

Jesper Fast of the Hurricanes is facing uncertainity due to an upper body injury. The Islanders, meanwhile, are dealing with their own injuries, as Scott Mayfirld has been sidelined due to a lower body injury, while Jean Gabriel Pageau's status remains uncertain due to a lower-body injury.

New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Islanders and the Hurricanes have gone head-to-head 159 times in the regular season and playoffs. The Islanders have a 67-75-9-8 record against the Hurricanes.

In faceoffs, the Islanders, with a 51.3% win rate, rank 12th, while the Hurricanes, with a 52.6% win rate, rank 6th. In terms of penalty kills, the Islanders are ranked 32nd with a success rate of 71.5%, while the Hurricanes lead the league, ranking first with a success rate of 86.4%.

New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes: Odds and prediction

This season, Carolina has emerged as the odds favorite in 75 games, winning 49, and won 14 of 15 games with odds shorter than -270. In 41 of 82 games, Carolina's score has exceeded 5.5 goals. The team stands a 71.4% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Islanders have been the underdogs in 43 games but have managed 20 upsets. New York hasn't played a game with odds longer than +210. New York has scored more than 5.5 goals in 48 of 82 games this season, which gives them a 32.3% probability of winning this contest.

Prediction: Hurricanes 5-3 Islanders

New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Hurricanes to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Seth Jarvis to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jake Guentzel to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Islanders to beat the spread: No

