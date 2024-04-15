New York Islanders vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 15th, 2024

On Monday, April 15 at 7 p.m. ET, the New York Islanders (37-27-16, 7th in the Eastern Conference) are set to face off against the New Jersey Devils (38-38-5, 13th) at Prudential Center in Newark. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSGSN2, and MSGSN.

The Islanders fell to the Rangers 3-2 on the road on Saturday, April 13. On the same day, New Jersey was defeated 1-0 by the Philadelphia Flyers in a road game.

New York Islanders vs New Jersey Devils: Game preview

New Jersey has been scoring an average of 3.25 goals per game and allowing 3.42 goals in each game. They have a power play efficiency of 22.7%.

Jesper Bratt leads the team in scoring with 27 goals and 55 assists, closely followed by Nico Hischier with 27 goals and 39 assists. Timo Meier also made significant contributions with 27 goals and 24 assists.

Jack Allen holds a 12-17-4 record in goal, maintaining a 3.43 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897.

Meanwhile, the Islanders score an average of 2.95 goals per game and concede 3.16 goals per game. Their power play has a 19.4% success rate.

Bo Horvat is the leading scorer with 33 goals and has 35 assists for 68 points, followed by Mathew Barzal with 23 goals and 57 assists for 80 points. Brock Nelson has contributed 32 goals and 33 assists.

In goal, Ilya Sorokin has a record of 24-19-12 with a save percentage of .909.

New York Islanders vs New Jersey Devils: Injury report

The Devils are grappling with a series of injuries. A pectoral injury has sidelined Dougie Hamilton, and Jack Hughes, a crucial player, is day-to-day due to an upper-body condition. Tomas Nosek's participation is uncertain due to an undisclosed problem.

As for the Islanders, Scott Mayfield is ruled out for the season because of a lower-body injury, and Noah Dobson is day-to-day due to an upper-body injury.

New York Islanders vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 267 times in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Devils are 98-131-22-16 against the Islanders. In faceoffs, the Islanders have a 51.5% win rate, while the Devils have a 53.6% win rate. The Islanders boast a 71.8% success rate on penalty kills, while the Devils are 81.0%.

New York Islanders vs New Jersey Devils: Odds and prediction

The Islanders have won 18 of 38 games as the odds favorites this season and won 18 of its 34 games with odds lower than -115, which gives them a 53.5% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Devils have found success in 32 of 10 games as the underdogs and won 9 of its 29 when playing with odds longer than -105. That means they have a 51.2% chance of winning this contest.

Prediction: Islanders 4 - 2 Devils

New York Islanders vs New Jersey Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Islanders to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Brock Nelson to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Bo Horvat to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Devils to beat the spread: No

