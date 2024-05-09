New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, and Odds for 2024 NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 3 | May 9, 2024

The New York Rangers will face off against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs East Second Round. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, Thursday at PNC Arena, Raleigh in North Carolina. The game will be televised on TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, CBC, and TVAS.

The Rangers are currently leading the series 2-0, thanks to their double OT win in Game 2. The Hurricanes, despite having opportunities to secure a win in the previous games, were unsuccessful due to a lackluster power play.

Alexis Lafreniere got the ball rolling for the Rangers, scoring just the halfway mark of the first period, but Jake Guentzel drew level for the Hurricanes just before the end of the second period.

Dmitry Orolv gave Carolina a 2-1 lead in the closing seconds of the first period. Guentzel, however, responded to Lafreniere's goal with less than two minutes left in the second period.

Expand Tweet

Chris Kreider leveled the score at three on a power play early in the third period, and following two scoreless periods, Vincent Trocheck scored the winning goal in double overtime for the Rangers.

As the Rangers look to extend their lead to 3-0, the Hurricanes are eager to turn things around on their home ice. Game 3 is expected to be a nail-biter.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game preview

The Carolina Hurricanes started strong in the last game, but their defense weakened over time, leading to a 4-3 defeat. They average 3.57 goals per game, have a power play success rate of 20% and let in 2.86 goals with a penalty kill success rate of 65%.

Expand Tweet

Seth Jarvis is at the forefront of the Hurricanes' scoring with four goals, four assists and 17 shots on goal. Sebastian Aho, Martin Necas, Teuvo Teravainen, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Stefan Noesen have each added two goals and together have contributed 18 assists.

Frederik Andersen has a record of 4-3-0, a GAA of 2.58, and a SV% of .899, allowing 20 goals on 198 shots between the pipes.

On the other hand, the New York Rangers, having scored 23 goals in this playoffs, have dominated this series contributing eight goals in the first two games. The Rangers, on average, score 3.83 goals per game, and boast a power play efficiency of 40% and allow 2.17 goals with a penalty kill success rate of 92.6%.

Vincent Trocheck is the leading scorer for the Rangers with 10 points, including five goals and five assists, while Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, and Artemi Panarin have each contributed three goals.

Expand Tweet

Alexis Lafreniere and Jack Roslovic have both added two goals. Igor Shesterkin, in goal, has a 6-6-0 record, a 2.01 GAA, a .929 SV%, and has allowed 13 goals on 183 shots.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Injury Report

The Hurricanes will be without Jesper Fast for the remainder of the season due to an upper-body injury, and Brett Pesce is also out with a lower body.

On the Rangers' side, Blake Wheeler will be missing the rest of the season due to a lower-body injury, and Filip Chytil is also out for the season with an upper-body injury.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Head-to-head

The Rangers have an all-time playoff record of 6-6-0 against the Hurricanes.

When it comes to faceoffs, the Rangers outperform the Hurricanes with a success rate of 52.1%, compared to the Hurricanes' rate of 51.1%.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Spread

The Rangers are considered the underdogs, with a 1.5 goal disadvantage and a -189 chance to cover. Meanwhile, the Carolina, being the favorite, has odds of +155.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Over/Under

For Game 3, the total goals are projected to be 5.5, with the over and the under both at -110.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Series odds and score predictions

Carolina, with odds of -178, is the favorite and has a 63.6% chance of winning. Conversely, New York, the underdog, has odds of +146 and a 40.8% probability of winning on the road.

Score Prediction: Hurricanes 4 - 3 Rangers