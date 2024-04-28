New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 4 | Apr. 28, 2024

The New York Rangers, leading 3-0, face off against the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs East 1st Round at Capital One Arena, Washington, on Sunday.

The game will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on various channels including TBS, truTV, MAX, SN, SN360, TVAS, MNMT, MSGSN and MSG. The Rangers have won the first three games of the series and have a 5-4 series lead and a 30-28 win record.

They have also won the last three series against the Capitals, all in seven games, including the 2015 Eastern Conference semifinals.

New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Game preview

The Washington Capitals, with a 16-12-1 record against the Metropolitan Division and 40-31-11 overall, are 29-6-4 when they score at least three goals.

Despite winning four of their last five regular-season games and making it to the playoffs, they are trailing 3-0 and on the brink of elimination.

They have scored only one goal in two of the three games in the series and lost the third game 3-1 at home, despite taking an early 1-0 lead. They managed 29 shots on goal and 48 hits in the last game but failed to score in six power-play opportunities.

The Capitals are averaging 1.67 goals per game in this series and are conceding an average of 3.67 goals per game, with a 13.3% success rate on the power play.

Tom Wilson has led the team with one goal, two assists and six shots on goal. Martin Fehervary and John Carlson added two points each. In the net, Charlie Lindgren, with a 0-3-0 record, a 3.77 GAA and a .864 SV%, has let in 11 goals from 81 shots.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers are looking to sweep the series but will be up against a Capitals team fighting to stay alive. The Rangers have won the first three games, 4-1, 4-3 and 3-1.

The Rangers are scoring an average of 3.67 goals per game, with a 25% power play success rate and an 86.7% penalty kill rate. Defensively, they are allowing an average of 1.67 goals per game.

Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck have led the Rangers with five points each in the first three games. Chris Krieder has scored two goals, while Artemi Panarin, K'Andre Miller and Barclay Goodrow have scored one each.

Igor Shesterkin has been solid in goal, with a 3-0-0 record, a 1.67 GAA and a .933 SV%, allowing only five goals from 75 shots.

New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Injury report

Blake Wheeler of the Rangers is sidelined for the season with a lower-body injury, while Filip Chytil is out due to an upper-body injury.

The Capitals have Rasmus Sandin, Vincent Lorio, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Nick Jensen listed as day-to-day with upper-body injuries.

Nicklas Backstrom is not available due to a hip problem, and Ethan Bear is absent for personal reasons.

New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The New York Rangers have a 30-28-0-0 record against the Capitals in the playoffs.

The Capitals have a penalty kill success rate of 75.0%, while the Rangers have shone with a success rate of 86.7%.

In terms of faceoffs, the Capitals have a win rate of 42.8%, while the Rangers lead with a win rate of 57.2%.

New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Odds and prediction

The Rangers have been the favored team in 67 games this season, with 48 wins. They have a 65.5% chance of winning this game, as they have won 19 of 27 games with the odds less than -190.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have been the underdogs in 66 games but have upset their opponents 26 times. They have a 38.6% chance of winning the contest, with a 10-12 record when the odds are over +159.

Prediction: Rangers 5-3 Capitals

New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Betting tips

Tip 1: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5.5: Yes

Tip 3: Mika Zibanejad over 0.5 assists: Yes

Tip 4: Chris Kreider to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Capitals to beat the spread: No

Hot Betting Tip: Mika Zibanejad of the Rangers has managed at least one assist in his last nine games, and there's a chance to place a pet on his assists, and the odds seem promising, with a value of 1.83, indicating that the line could be met.