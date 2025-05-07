$1.2B-worth Senators owner pens heartfelt note for fans after Round 1 loss to Toronto Maple Leafs

Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer penned an emotional letter to the fans on Wednesday after the team's elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Ad

The Senators' postseason journey ended after a 4-2 loss in Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs last Thursday. The Senators, who finished the regular season 45-30-7, clinched the first wild card spot in the East to make their first playoff appearance since 2017.

Andlauer, whose net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion according to Forbes, expressed his deep gratitude to the Senators fans.

"Your passion was on full display at our home games in the playoffs," Andlauer wrote (via NHL.com). "I've never seen anything like the ovation inside Canadian Tire Centre when we tied Game 6 in the third period.

Ad

Trending

"If the empty-net goal by Ridly Greig was the highlight from last year, certainly your passion and appreciation in Game 6, which sent shivers down my spine, was the highlight of this season."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Senators' owner said the season ended earlier than they’d hoped, but he was struck by the unwavering support from the fans. He praised their dedication, pointing out how they stayed in their seats to cheer the team on even after the final horn.

Andlauer also praised head coach Travis Green and the team.

"This team has made Ottawa-Gatineau proud and this city responded in such an incredible way that I am so proud to call this home,"Andlauer said.

Ad

Andlauer expressed his excitement for the future, saying that this playoff run is the beginning of something special for the franchise.

Ottawa Senators HC Travis Green outlines Senators' path to improvement next season

Travis Green pointed to the Senators’ issues with five-on-five scoring and a weak penalty kill as key areas that need fixing heading into next season. They ranked near the bottom of the league in even-strength goals during the regular season, and their scoring troubles only got worse in the playoffs.

Ad

“It's easier said than done just to score five on five, but I do think it's an area that we can improve in,” Green said on Monday (via Sportsnet).

Meanwhile, the penalty kill was a major weakness, with the Senators finishing 19th in the league and managing a 64.7% success rate in the postseason.

Green promised a "deep dive" into all aspects of the team's special teams to shore up this glaring deficiency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama