"100% right choice for a mickey mouse tournament": Hockey fans react as Quinn Hughes officially pulls out of 4 Nations Face-Off due to injury

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has withdrawn his participation from Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, team GM Patrik Allvin announced Sunday.

Hughes had missed four straight games leading to the 4 Nations break with an undisclosed injury. The blue liner last appeared in the Canucks 5-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on January 31.

The announcement regarding Quinn Hughes’ withdrawal from the 4 Nations Face-Off has set off a flurry of fan reactions. Let’s look at what fans had to say about the situation:

“If this were the Olympics tape it up and rep your country. But for a Mickey Mouse tournament, this is 100% the right choice,” a fan opined.

“Meaningless tournament to begin with. Not a chance they take a risk on this guy’s future,” this fan weighed in.

“Feel for him but it’s the right choice. I’m glad he put himself and the team first,” another fan commented.

The consensus reaction was that Quinn Hughes made the right call by not playing, and fans took advantage of the opportunity to show their love and support for the star defenseman as he heals from his injury.

Here’s a look at what these fans had to say:

“That's actually good to hear, it means he's prioritizing himself over hockey. Get well soon my man,” a fan remarked.

“Love this. Rest up and come back ready to go after the break,” this fan posted on social media.

“I am glad he will heal up. He’s putting the Canucks and his health first,” another fan wrote on X.

There is no official word on the nature of Hughes’ injury, but the hope is that he will be fully healthy by the time the Canucks hit the ice again on February 22 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Canucks coach claimed not to know Quinn Hughes’ status

The Vancouver Canucks played without Quinn Hughes in their final game before the 4 Nations break against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Following the 2-1 Canucks win, coach Rick Tocchet was asked about Hughes’ status.

“I honestly at this moment don't know,” Tocchet said per NHL.com

According to NHL.com, Tocchet had stated earlier in the week that, if Hughes didn’t play against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night, he would likely not play in the 4 Nations Face-Off. In the end, that’s what materialized for the American superstar blue liner.

Tocchet also underscored the urgency with which Team USA will need to name a replacement for Hughes. Team USA plays its opening match against Team Finland on February 13 at the Bell Centre in Montreal. That leaves little time for the American squad to name Hughes’ replacement.

