17-year-old Matthew Schaefer playfully bullies Paul Bissonnette when asked about Islanders signing bonus

17-year-old phenom Matthew Schaefer playfully bullied former NHL player turned analyst Paul Bissonnette when asked about his potential New York Islanders signing bonus on Tuesday’s episode of Spittin' Chiclets.

Schaefer, who was selected first overall by the Islanders in the 2025 NHL entry draft, does not yet have an NHL contract as he remains an unsigned prospect. When Bissonnette jokingly asked what Schaefer would spend his signing bonus on, the teenage star quipped that he'd use the money to pay for a nose job for Biz.

Schaefer continued the banter, joking that the Islanders want him to follow in summer:

“I think they want be on the Bissonnette's diet where you just eat whatever.”

Schaefer previously mentioned that his top priority heading into September training camp is adding muscle. He is sticking to a structured meal plan to help him gain strength and size.

The lighthearted exchanges came after Schaefer attended the Islanders' development camp last week. He impressed fans while playing in the annual Blue and White scrimmage at a sold-out Northwell Health Ice Center.

He received a standing ovation when he was announced and displayed his elite skating and playmaking abilities throughout the game.

“I’m an Islander now. Islander for life. The fans are awesome. In the scrimmage I got hit and the fans started booing the guy who hit me, so it’s sweet. The fans are awesome. Long Island is sweet.” Schaefer said,.

Schaefer showcased his exceptional skating ability and passing vision during the Blue and White scrimmage, leaving the crowd buzzing with excitement about the team's future.

Paul Bissonnette on Matthew Schaefer after the Spittin' Chiclets podcast interview

Paul Bissonnette had nothing but praise for New York Islanders prospect Matthew Schaefer after the defenseman's appearance on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast. Bissonnette said that Schaefer, who revealed his fun nickname "SchaefDaddy" during the interview:

"It’s a new era for the Islanders & SchaefDaddy brought the noise on today’s @spittinchiclets. What a special young kid even though he bullied me for 40 minutes. I think Long Island is going to love him. The future’s bright."

Before training camp in September, Matthew Schaefer will work with veteran defenseman Mark Giordano and Islanders teammates Adam Pelech and Isaiah George in Toronto.

