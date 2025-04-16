The Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres marked a milestone game for Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Marner achieved a career best by reaching the 100-point mark, while Matthews scored his 400th career goal on an empty net. The Leafs captain is only 20 goals shy of surpassing Mats Sundin as the franchise's all-time leading goal scorer.

After the game, Mitch Marner admitted to intentionally setting up Auston Matthews for his 400th career goal.

"I was just saying to Mark that I knew his next goal was 400. Of course, we get a two-on-one there and I didn't even think about shooting that puck at all," said Marner post-game. "Tried to get it over to him. He got a quick shot off—it almost went in—and what an unbelievable pass from him to hit me back door. And lucky enough, I was able to finish it off."

Mitch Marner, currently in the final year of his $65.4 million contract, leads the Maple Leafs in scoring with 100 points, including 27 goals and 73 assists. Reflecting on his milestone, Marner expressed gratitude to his teammates for their contributions to his achievement.

Yeah, it's a special thing for sure. Those accomplishments don't happen by yourself," he said. "And that's just credit to a lot of guys in that locker room that have helped me out and supported me through this year. So I think the really cool thing is just the excitement from the guys for that point, and seeing their excitement for me. That was really cool."

The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched the Atlantic Division title as a result of a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The Leafs will be up against the Ottawa Senators in a "Battle of Ontario" clash in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Craig Berube on Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews' milestones

Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube shared his thoughts on Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner's milestones. He said (via Mapleleafshotstove):

"We had some guys this year who have done some great things individually — Willy 45 games, Mitch 100 points, Auston 400 goals. We had a lot of guys do some real good things individually, but the team played a really good, strong team game throughout the season."

Auston Matthews has amassed 77 points through 32 goals and 45 assists in 66 games this season. The Maple Leafs will finish their regular season against the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

