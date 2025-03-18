NY Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad recently shared his thoughts about the impact of his new linemate, J.T. Miller. Once a first-round draft pick, the 32-year-old is back for a second spell with the Rangers after initially playing with them for six seasons.

Miller joined the Rangers in a blockbuster trade in January after his time with the Vancouver Canucks was reportedly marked by a public feud with Elias Pettersson.

Since his move, J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad have developed a strong partnership, marked by continuous dialogue from the ice to the locker room. In an exclusive interview with Lohud, Zibanejad, currently signed to a $68 million contract, expressed his appreciation for Miller's approach.

“He’s very similar to me,” Zibanejad said. “I like to put ideas out there, and then just talk about it.”

He noted their similar styles and how the veteran's willingness to voice his observations during games encourages a reciprocal exchange of ideas. The communication not only helped in strategizing but also in building good chemistry between them.

“It’s easy to keep going about your business during the games – but if he sees something, he'll talk. He’s interested in what I see from my perspective, and that’s led to good conversation – and it’s a good thing for chemistry, as well," he added.

Miller has amassed 18 points through 11 goals and 17 assists in as many games since joining the Rangers. On the other hand, Mika Zibanejad has 49 points through 15 goals and 34 assists this season.

J.T. Miller's Rangers hold tight lead in wild-card standings

J.T. Miller and the New York Rangers hold a one-point lead for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Their loss to the Oilers on Sunday snapped a hopeful two-game win streak.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are five points ahead of them at the top of the wild-card standings. The battle for the final spot is intensifying, with three teams trailing the Blueshirts by one and two points, respectively.

This battle could extend the last game of the regular season. The Rangers host the Calgary Flames at MSG next on Tuesday, with the puck scheduled to drop at 7 p.m. ET.

