NY Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad shared his thoughts after a 3-1 loss to the LA Kings on Tuesday. The Rangers, battling for a playoff spot, had an opportunity to take over the Montreal Canadiens, who also lost their previous game, for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Instead, it was a missed opportunity for the NY Rangers, who dropped their fourth game in the last five with just ten games remaining in the regular season.

After the game, Mika Zibanejad admitted there have been games where they've played poorly, but lately, even when they've played well, they still can't secure a win. He said:

"There have been some games where we haven't been good at all, and... but I don't know, it gets tiring because I feel like over the last few weeks, we've been playing some good hockey and still losing. We find a way to lose. And yeah, it just... it's hard. It's hard to look at the positives when you don’t win."

When asked if the Kings played the kind of game he expected, Zibanejad said:

Yeah, I thought other than the first period, when they outshot us, I think we played better in the second. Obviously, they're a good team. They're feeling it—they scored 14 goals in the last two games before us. It’s obviously a good team, but I think we played well enough to at least give ourselves a chance to win, but we just couldn't get it done.

Zibanejad, currently signed to a $68 million contract, has amassed 49 points through 15 goals and 34 assists in 72 games this season. Meanwhile, the Rangers will be hoping to grab as many points in their remaining ten fixture.

The New York Rangers continue their road trip when taking on the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center next on Friday.

LA Kings remain red-hot after win over NY Rangers

NHL: New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Kings are one of the hottest teams in the league right now. Their victory over the NY Rangers marked their fourth straight win and ninth in their last ten games.

Kevin Fiala scored twice, while Phillip Danault added another in the win. The Kings sit second in the Pacific Division with 89 points after 70 games. They'll take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday.

