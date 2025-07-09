"A disgrace", "Terrible choice": Hockey fans react as Gavin McKenna officially commits to Penn State University

Gavin McKenna, the consensus number one pick for the 2026 NHL draft, has officially committed to play college hockey at Penn State University next season.

He reached his decision after wrapping up final visits to Penn State and Michigan State over the weekend.

The announcement was made on Tuesday evening on SportsCenter. It drew immediate and passionate reactions from hockey fans on social media.

One X/Twitter user called McKenna's decision,

"A disgrace"

Another fan tweeted,

"Terrible choice. Penn state hockey hasn’t ever done squat. In fact they just had their first nhl draft pick ever I’m pretty sure… hockey program is as bad as Drew aller who will be the next JJ McCarthy. Just turn and hand the ball off."

Here are some fan reactions:

"At seventeen, McKenna carves his path anew. Penn State awaits, where dreams skate true." one fan wrote.

"Smart move. The NCAA route provides him with an education while developing his game. NHL teams value that path more than they used to." another fan wrote.

"Should have gone to the NHL" a user commented.

"Non hockey fans don’t understand what this means for college hockey" another user wrote.

Gavin McKenna got 129 points in just 56 games last season. He played a key role in leading the Hat Tigers to their first WHL championship since 2007. McKenna helped carry them to the Memorial Cup final against the London Knights.

Gavin McKenna on his decision to play at Penn State

It was a monumental decision for Gavin McKenna. As the biggest recruit to ever commit to Penn State's hockey program, McKenna had no shortage of options when it came to his collegiate future.

"It was a super tough decision. Obviously, there were a lot of great options out there. But, I think me, my family, and everyone in my circle, decided that the best spot for me next year will be Penn State University," McKenna reflected.

McKenna had the opportunity to get a firsthand look at the university and its hockey program last week.

"I got to get a taste of what it's like there, and I got to bring along my dad. We both thought it was a great spot for me," he said.

The decision comes at a pivotal time for NCAA hockey, as a rule change will now allow players from the OHL, WHL, and QMJHL to be eligible for NCAA competition starting August 1, 2025.

