NHL reporter Larry Brooks criticized the league over a perceived bias against New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe. Rempe was the target of two controversial calls in his previous two games. The appearance of bias on the part of officials because of Rempe's history has left Rangers fans fuming.

Ad

On Friday, the New York Post reporter posted a sharp message on X (formerly Twitter).

“A scandal of the NHL's own making. The league, Stephen Walkom and the entire officiating department have acted out of bias against Rempe for more than a year. Two outrageous calls in consecutive games. Each cost the Rangers a goal. Mickey Mouse League,” he tweeted.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The most recent incident occurred during the team’s 3–2 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Rempe was assessed a penalty for defensive-zone interference after Wild player Devin Shore collided with him in the third period. Later in the game, the referee reportedly admitted to Rempe that the call had been a mistake. It proved to be a costly error as the Wild had equalized in the power play, which followed the penalty.

Ad

The second controversial call occurred during Tuesday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets, which the Rangers lost 2–1. Rempe was penalized for goalie interference, despite replays reportedly showing that he was pushed into Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck’s path by Winnipeg forward Morgan Barron.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette was unhappy with the officials and defended Rempe.

"I think he draws attention," Laviolette said post-game via the New York Post. "Just the size of him and the way he plays the game. It just draws attention. It's unfortunate because, sometimes like tonight, he's not really doing anything and he's in the box."

Ad

Rangers center Matt Rempe refuses to change his playing style

Despite the recent decisions against him, Rempe has refused to alter his bruising, physical style of play. He expressed his frustration about the calls against him in an interview with New York Post reporter Mollie Walker.

"It's frustrating, for sure. I don't agree with the calls on that. That one last night, the guy just ran into me ... I know I'm a big guy who plays a physical game, it's unfortunate," Rempe said.

Ad

Fans had also expressed frustration over the officials' apparent bias against the Canadian center.

The team is currently sitting just outside the playoff spots in the table, level on points with the Columbus Blue Jackets, whom they play on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama