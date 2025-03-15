New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe has openly expressed his frustration with recent officiating and discussed how it could impact his playing style.

In the Rangers' 3-2 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, Rempe was called for interference after Minnesota’s Devin Shore skated into him. The Wild capitalized on the power play to tie the game 1-1, but later in the third period, the referee admitted to Rempe that the call was a mistake.

Earlier in the week, Rempe was hit with a controversial goalie interference penalty in a 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Despite Morgan Barron clearly pushing him into Connor Hellebuyck, Rempe was still penalized. Winnipeg scored on that power play, which ended up being the game-winner.

After practice on Friday, Rempe candidly shared his thoughts on the recent officiating.

"It's frustrating, for sure. I don't agree with the calls on that. That one last night, the guy just ran into me...I know I'm a big guy who plays a physical game, it's unfortunate," Rempe said (per Mollie Walker).

Rempe went on to say he won't let the questionable calls deter him from playing his game.

“I’m not changing my game, but I feel like I’m going to go be fast, be physical, go make plays…My game has to lead with speed and physicality." Rempe said.

"If I start going around and trying to be cautious, that’s not me. That’s not my game. The farthest thing I want to be is a big teddy bear, that’s the last thing I want to be.”

Matt Rempe has earned a reputation around the league for his aggressive physical play, which has resulted in two multi-game suspensions in his first 48 NHL games.

Peter Laviolette's take on how Matt Rempe is officiated

New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette also expressed frustration over how Matt Rempe is being officiated this season. After the Rangers' 3-2 OT win against the Wild on Thursday, Laviolette said:

"I think he draws attention. Just the size of him and the way he plays the game. It just draws attention. It's unfortunate because, sometimes like tonight, he's not really doing anything and he's in the box."

At Friday's practice, Laviolette indicated that the Rangers have addressed concerns with the league regarding Rempe's treatment.

"There’s always conversations that go on. Game happens fast out there. But with regard to Matt, we're just trying to get him the benefit of the doubt once in a while," Laviolette said.

