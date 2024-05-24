"About to learn who Sam Bennett is" - NHL fans debate on whether Rangers should add Matt Rempe to lineup after Game 1 shutout loss to Panthers

Matt Rempe and the New York Rangers suffered a 3-0 shutout loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final on Wednesday night. Following the defeat, NHL fans have been engaged in a debate about whether the Rangers should insert the forward into the lineup for Game 2.

B/R Open Ice posed the question to fans on X (formerly called Twitter).

"After being shut out in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, do you think Matt Rempe should draw in for Game 2?"

The inquiry sparked a range of opinions from fans.

Rempe, a star rookie, has not played since May 13 despite suiting up for seven playoff games earlier in the postseason. He has been a healthy scratch since the return of Filip Chytil to the Rangers' lineup.

One fan commented:

"About to learn who Sam Bennett is" in reference to Florida's forward, suggesting Rempe could match up well against him.

Another fan posted a GIF saying "Yess..." wanting Matt Rempe in the lineup.

One said that adding Rempe to the lineup could be a advantage for the Panthers.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"So that he can play 5 minutes?" one fan wrote on X.

"He’s known for his offensive ability. Would be a good move for them" another fan wrote.

"Can’t dress him. The refs have it out for him." a user wrote.

As the Rangers look to bounce back in Game 2, coach Peter Laviolette faces a decision on whether to stick with his current lineup or introduce Rempe into the mix.

Matt Rempe is willing to do whatever it takes to rejoin the Rangers lineup

Matt Rempe is determined to do whatever it takes to get back into the New York Rangers lineup.

"Just working on all my skills every day," Matt Rempe told the New York Post. "Every single aspect of my day. Have a detailed plan every day, this summer I'm gonna have a detailed plan (of) every single aspect I gotta work on."

Rempe knows that he has a long road ahead but is willing to put in the work.

"Everything, what I've done my whole life, is outwork people and that's what I want to do. I know I got a long way to go. I've just been always playing catchup, per se, the last couple of years and here I want to exceed expectations every single day. I got a lot of work to do now," he continued.

Although scratched recently, Rempe's conversations with coach Peter Laviolette have been encouraging. He was originally brought in for his size and physical style of play but understands that he needs to improve to get back into the lineup.

"You always want to play," Rempe said. "But I know it's a long journey I got ahead. I'll enjoy every part of it. ... I gotta get better.

"I want to be that impact player. Just learn from everything and don't take anything personally. Have fun every morning. I'm always hungry, always want to get better, that's the way I look at it."

In the ongoing playoffs, Rempe has appeared in seven games and scored one goal.