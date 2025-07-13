After Auston Matthews & Mitch Marner, Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan gushes over Justin Bieber’s surprise 21‑track album ‘Swag’

Montreal Canadiens winger Patrik Laine’s wife, Jordan, is the latest to show support for Justin Bieber’s music. On Friday, Bieber dropped his surprise album, "Swag." Earlier, Toronto Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner also shared their reactions to the album. Bieber’s album includes 21 songs and features artists like Cash Cobain, Gunna, Dijon and Sexyy Red.

On Sunday, Jordan shared a story on Instagram featuring Bieber’s song “Go Baby.” In “Go Baby,” Bieber talks about his wife, Hailey, and her popular phone case. He mentioned how people talk about their relationship online and said he just ignores it.

Jordan wrote:

“Sound the alarm the beibs is back.”

Her post came shortly after she and Patrik Laine got married on June 28 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Auston Matthews had a good season in 2024–25, though not his best. He scored 33 goals and recorded 78 points in 67 games. Injuries caused him to miss 15 games. After Bieber’s album came out, Matthews posted two songs from it — “YUKON” and “WAY IT IS.” He tagged Bieber and added a fire heart emoji to one post. For the other, he just wrote “Yep.”

Bieber is a long-time Toronto Maple Leafs supporter. He goes to games, shares posts about the team, and even helped design a jersey with them. His friendship with Auston Matthews began soon after Matthews was drafted first overall in 2016. Over the years, that bond has stayed strong.

Mitch Marner was also part of this group before his trade to Vegas. Marner, who signed with the Vegas Golden Knights after a trade, also posted about "Swag." Marner posted a story with the track “Daisies” and added five fire emojis.

Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan shared honeymoon moments

On July 5, Patrik Laine’s wife Jordan shared a few simple moments from her honeymoon in Italy with her husband Patrik Laine. Jordan’s Instagram stories showed a quiet breakfast by the sea, views from their spot, and Laine applying sunscreen. In one post, she wrote:

“Time to play mermaids,” while holding swim goggles.

In a February 14 interview with NHL.com, Jordan explained how they first met. She said she was in town for a wedding when they met at a bar in Columbus.

“It’s not very romantic,” she said, but they kept in touch and FaceTimed every night.”

A few weeks later, they met again in Miami, and things moved forward from there.

