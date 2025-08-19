"Alex DeBrincat snub?" "No Hutson is crazy work": NHL fans left divided as Team USA announces invitees for Olympics orientation camp

Team USA announced its men’s hockey orientation camp roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The camp will be held from August 26 to 27 in Plymouth, Michigan. Forty-four players from 24 NHL teams will attend. The camp will include meetings and team activities, but no on-ice practices. USA Hockey said the final 25-player roster will be named in January.Earlier this summer, six players were already confirmed for the Olympic team. They are Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy. These players are expected to lead Team USA in February. The rest of the roster will be chosen after further evaluations.Soon, fans noticed the post on X and reacted to the announcement. Some were happy with the invited group, but others focused on players who were not included.“Alex DeBrincat snub? Alex DeBrincat snub,” one fan said.The Grind Line Podcast™ @GrindLinePodLINK@usahockey Alex DeBrincat snub? Alex DeBrincat snub.“I hate the Habs, but no Hutson is crazy work 🤣, &quot; another fan said.Lee Grasemann @LeegrasemannLINK@usahockey I hate the Habs, but no Hutson is crazy work 🤣&quot;Hutson over L Hughes. Not saying Hutson would make it but deserves the invite over Luke,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Chychrun likely didn’t get an invite with the amount of offensive defensemen ahead of him on the depth chart, but still probably should be there on merit,&quot; another fan said.The debate is expected to continue until the final roster is revealed. Here are some more reactions from fans on X.&quot;Vlasic Nazar and Kaner all being there brings a smile to my face,&quot; a fan said.&quot;If Tage Thompson doesn’t make this team it’s a tragedy,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Was gonna make a Mikey Anderson invite snub post, but if Hutson isn’t even there, I’ll just be chilling over here without a leg to stand on,&quot; a fan said.Team USA Men’s 2026 Olympic Orientation Camp RosterTeam USA's invited players for the 2026 Olympic camp include every player from the 4 Nations Face-Off, apart from Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk. He is currently injured and has to decide on a potential surgery.Below is the list of invited players, but to make it to the final roster, attendance is not required at the camp.ForwardsAuston MatthewsAlex TuchBrady TkachukBrock NelsonBryan RustChris KreiderClayton KellerCole CaufieldConor GarlandDylan LarkinFrank NazarJack EichelJack HughesJake GuentzelJason RobertsonJ.T. MillerKyle ConnorLogan CooleyMatt BoldyMatthew KniesPatrick KaneShane PintoTage ThompsonVincent TrocheckDefensemenAdam FoxAlex VlasicBrady SkjeiBrett PesceBrock FaberCharlie McAvoyJake SandersonJaccob SlavinJackson LaCombeLuke HughesNoah HanifinQuinn HughesRyan McDonaghSeth JonesNeal PionkZach WerenskiGoaltendersConnor HellebuyckJake OettingerJeremy SwaymanJoey DaccordBill Guerin is going to be the general manager and Mike Sullivan will be Team USA's head coach.