  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Olympics
  • "Alex DeBrincat snub?" "No Hutson is crazy work": NHL fans left divided as Team USA announces invitees for Olympics orientation camp

"Alex DeBrincat snub?" "No Hutson is crazy work": NHL fans left divided as Team USA announces invitees for Olympics orientation camp

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 19, 2025 19:16 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Finland - Source: Imagn
Team USA's orientation camp roster for 2026 Winter Olympics (Credits: IMAGN)

Team USA announced its men’s hockey orientation camp roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The camp will be held from August 26 to 27 in Plymouth, Michigan. Forty-four players from 24 NHL teams will attend.

Ad

The camp will include meetings and team activities, but no on-ice practices. USA Hockey said the final 25-player roster will be named in January.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Earlier this summer, six players were already confirmed for the Olympic team. They are Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy. These players are expected to lead Team USA in February. The rest of the roster will be chosen after further evaluations.

Soon, fans noticed the post on X and reacted to the announcement. Some were happy with the invited group, but others focused on players who were not included.

Ad
“Alex DeBrincat snub? Alex DeBrincat snub,” one fan said.
Ad
“I hate the Habs, but no Hutson is crazy work 🤣, " another fan said.
Ad
"Hutson over L Hughes. Not saying Hutson would make it but deserves the invite over Luke," a fan said.
"Chychrun likely didn’t get an invite with the amount of offensive defensemen ahead of him on the depth chart, but still probably should be there on merit," another fan said.

The debate is expected to continue until the final roster is revealed. Here are some more reactions from fans on X.

Ad
"Vlasic Nazar and Kaner all being there brings a smile to my face," a fan said.
"If Tage Thompson doesn’t make this team it’s a tragedy," another fan said.
"Was gonna make a Mikey Anderson invite snub post, but if Hutson isn’t even there, I’ll just be chilling over here without a leg to stand on," a fan said.
Ad

Team USA Men’s 2026 Olympic Orientation Camp Roster

Team USA's invited players for the 2026 Olympic camp include every player from the 4 Nations Face-Off, apart from Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk. He is currently injured and has to decide on a potential surgery.

Below is the list of invited players, but to make it to the final roster, attendance is not required at the camp.

Ad

Forwards

  1. Auston Matthews
  2. Alex Tuch
  3. Brady Tkachuk
  4. Brock Nelson
  5. Bryan Rust
  6. Chris Kreider
  7. Clayton Keller
  8. Cole Caufield
  9. Conor Garland
  10. Dylan Larkin
  11. Frank Nazar
  12. Jack Eichel
  13. Jack Hughes
  14. Jake Guentzel
  15. Jason Robertson
  16. J.T. Miller
  17. Kyle Connor
  18. Logan Cooley
  19. Matt Boldy
  20. Matthew Knies
  21. Patrick Kane
  22. Shane Pinto
  23. Tage Thompson
  24. Vincent Trocheck

Defensemen

  1. Adam Fox
  2. Alex Vlasic
  3. Brady Skjei
  4. Brett Pesce
  5. Brock Faber
  6. Charlie McAvoy
  7. Jake Sanderson
  8. Jaccob Slavin
  9. Jackson LaCombe
  10. Luke Hughes
  11. Noah Hanifin
  12. Quinn Hughes
  13. Ryan McDonagh
  14. Seth Jones
  15. Neal Pionk
  16. Zach Werenski

Goaltenders

  1. Connor Hellebuyck
  2. Jake Oettinger
  3. Jeremy Swayman
  4. Joey Daccord

Bill Guerin is going to be the general manager and Mike Sullivan will be Team USA's head coach.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications