Matthew Tkachuk addresses 'revenge' talk vs Canada after 4 Nations defeat; sets expectations clear for 2026 Olympics

Matthew Tkachuk spoke about “revenge” after the 4 Nations loss to Canada. Connor McDavid scored the winning goal in Canada's 3-2 overtime win. This was Canada’s fourth straight big tournament win.

Speaking during an interview with ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, published on Monday, Tkachuk said it’s not really about revenge but about how far USA Hockey has come.

"I don't even know if you look at it as revenge," Tkachuk said. "It's been a long time coming (for Team USA). (In Past) Canada has owned the Olympics, World Cups or even the world championships.

"Although we got that back a little bit this year (in 4 Nations). They've been the leader in all ... the team that we've all been trying to knock off."

Tkachuk, who earlier in June won his second Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers, said it would be like:

"showing how far along USA Hockey has come."

Canada has been the top team in many big tournaments for years. The Canadian men’s hockey team won gold at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. They also won gold at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, held in Vancouver and Sochi.

Winning gold in the 2026 Olympics is going to be a surreal moment for Tkachuk and other U.S. players. Tkachuk believes the U.S. team is ready to compete.

"We've had some incredible players (in our) national teams ... that haven't gotten the job done," Tkachuk said. "So, not only would winning (gold medal) accomplish dreams for us, ... it would bring ... satisfaction for those guys."

Team USA last won a gold medal in the 1980s. They defeated Finland 4-2 in the final.

Father Keith on Brady and Matthew Tkachuk representing Team USA

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. There will be 12 teams in the men’s tournament, except for Russia and Belarus. The U.S. team is looking forward to winning gold there.

Keith Tkachuk believes it would be a big honour for his sons, Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, to represent Team USA.

"It would mean everything," Keith said. "It really would ... the most watched thing probably in all the sports, the Winter Olympics."

Team USA wants to show that they can be the best in the world.

