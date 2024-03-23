Alex Ovechkin climbs the ranks, surpasses Joe Thornton for 13th all-time in points 

Washington Capitals captain and superstar forward Alex Ovechkin surpassed Joe Thornton in becoming 13th of all-time in points in the NHL. In the game against the Carolina Hurricanes, he recorded two points, including a powerplay goal and an assist.

Now ahead of him in 12th place on the all-time points list is Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

The game on Friday went the distance with both teams scoring 6-goals a piece before the end of regulation, with the Capitals coming out on top.

Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho recorded a hat-trick, while newly acquired forward Jake Geuntzle recorded three assists in the contest.

Alex Ovechkin's teammate Sonny Milano also recorded a hat-trick and was a plus +2 in the matinee, which was the X-factor of the game.

The Friday night contest had gone to overtime with nothing determined, so a shootout would decide the outcome. Dylan Strome was the only player to score after five players for both teams had missed their opportunity to win it.

John Carlson and Connor McMichael scored for the Capitals in regulation time to make it an entertaining game. Brady Skjei and Seth Jarvis scored for the Hurricanes to make it even at the end of three periods.

Alex Ovechkin's goal tracker

Ovechkin has been on a tear ever since entering the NHL. Playing solely for the Washington Capitals as he chases down the all-time scoring record, currently sitting at 846. The Russian is now just 49 goals away from Wayne Gretzky's record at 895.

His sheer goal-scoring ability comes from his high-powered skills on the ice and the way he plays the game of hockey to a tee. He can maneuver on the ice at any aspect and is one of the most talented forwards overall.

Alex Ovechkin's hunt for the goal-scoring title will likely have to be settled next season, depending on the circumstances of whether or not he can score that amount, with just 13 games remaining this season.

Ovechkin will try to make history in his remaining time in the NHL and will attempt to surpass Gretzky's record next season. It will be interesting to see just how close he can get before the end of the current season.

The Washington Capitals host the Winnipeg Jets next on Sunday.

Do you think Alex Ovechkin will manage to break Wayne Gretzky's record by next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

