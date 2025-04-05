Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin had the chance to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record with an empty-netter on Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. However, Ovechkin opted not to shoot for the historic goal in the 5-3 Capitals win.

Ovechkin scored two goals in the game to tie Gretzky's record of 894 career goals. His first goal came on a one-timer assisted by Dylan Strome and John Carlson. Ovechkin scored to break a 3-3 tie to equal the Great One's tally in the third period.

Ovechkin had multiple opportunities to claim the record outright in the game, but he decided against it.

"I had some pretty good chances in the last minutes. Stromer (Dylan Strome) gave me a nice, flat pass (to score). I told Carbs (HC Spencer Carbery) right away that I didn't want to do it (like that). Everybody asked me, but I said, 'Let's wait'," Ovechkin explained after the game. (8:10)

Ovechkin reached 894 goals in 1,846 career games, surpassing Gretzky's mark by one game played. His two goals against Chicago also gave Ovechkin 40 on the season, the 14th time he's hit that mark in his incredible 20-year career.

"It means a lot be honest, I don't know what to say like you know right now so emotional, it's, you know, you never thought like you can reach that milestone.” Ovechkin said on tying Gretzky's record.

“Obviously, how I always said like you know without all my teammates, all my partners like you guys, obviously, my family, my mom, my wife, you know, they support, they do everything that I need obviously and, you know, it's great so."

Wayne Gretzky "proud" of Alex Ovechkin

Wayne Gretzky expressed his admiration for the Washington Capitals superstar Ovechkin for tying his NHL goal record. Gretzky said:

“This is what the game’s all about. Alex has been great for the game and great for Washington. Great for his own country. It’s wonderful. I’m proud of him. I’m proud of what I accomplished. And, you know, that’s what makes our game so wonderful, it's the great athletes we have, more importantly good people they are.”

When asked about Alex Ovechkin relishing the big moments, Gretzky praised the Capitals captain as a superstar.

