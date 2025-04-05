  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Alexander Ovechkin
  • Alex Ovechkin makes honest admission about nixing empty net goal opportunity to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record

Alex Ovechkin makes honest admission about nixing empty net goal opportunity to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record

By ARJUN B
Modified Apr 05, 2025 04:14 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn
Alex Ovechkin on nixing empty net goal to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record - Source: Imagn

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin had the chance to break Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL goals record with an empty-netter on Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks. However, Ovechkin opted not to shoot for the historic goal in the 5-3 Capitals win.

Ad

Ovechkin scored two goals in the game to tie Gretzky's record of 894 career goals. His first goal came on a one-timer assisted by Dylan Strome and John Carlson. Ovechkin scored to break a 3-3 tie to equal the Great One's tally in the third period.

Ovechkin had multiple opportunities to claim the record outright in the game, but he decided against it.

"I had some pretty good chances in the last minutes. Stromer (Dylan Strome) gave me a nice, flat pass (to score). I told Carbs (HC Spencer Carbery) right away that I didn't want to do it (like that). Everybody asked me, but I said, 'Let's wait'," Ovechkin explained after the game. (8:10)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Ovechkin reached 894 goals in 1,846 career games, surpassing Gretzky's mark by one game played. His two goals against Chicago also gave Ovechkin 40 on the season, the 14th time he's hit that mark in his incredible 20-year career.

"It means a lot be honest, I don't know what to say like you know right now so emotional, it's, you know, you never thought like you can reach that milestone.” Ovechkin said on tying Gretzky's record.
Ad
“Obviously, how I always said like you know without all my teammates, all my partners like you guys, obviously, my family, my mom, my wife, you know, they support, they do everything that I need obviously and, you know, it's great so."
Ad

Wayne Gretzky "proud" of Alex Ovechkin

Wayne Gretzky expressed his admiration for the Washington Capitals superstar Ovechkin for tying his NHL goal record. Gretzky said:

“This is what the game’s all about. Alex has been great for the game and great for Washington. Great for his own country. It’s wonderful. I’m proud of him. I’m proud of what I accomplished. And, you know, that’s what makes our game so wonderful, it's the great athletes we have, more importantly good people they are.”
Ad

When asked about Alex Ovechkin relishing the big moments, Gretzky praised the Capitals captain as a superstar.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी