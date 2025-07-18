Alex Ovechkin reveals top 3 favorite career goals, surprisingly leaving out his record-breaking 895th

Alex Ovechkin is the leading goal scorer in the NHL with his 897 goals. He broke Wayne Gretzky's 894 goal record in April by scoring his 895th goal. However, it's a big surprise that perhaps the most valuable NHL goal (Ovi's 895th) is not Ovechkin's favorite.

On Monday, Ovechkin shared his three favorite goals on Match TV.

The first goal was from the 2006 Winter Olympics.

"The first was at the 2006 Olympics, when we beat Canada." Ovi said, via MatchTV

Ovechkin scored against Canada in the quarterfinals. It was a power-play goal in the second period. Russia won the game 2–0. He said this goal was important because they beat a strong team.

The second goal happened during his rookie season in 2006.

"The second was my rookie season," Ovi said. "When I scored a behind-the-back shot against Phoenix,"

Ovechkin scored the goal while falling and twisting on the ice. He used one hand to shoot the puck. It was against the Phoenix Coyotes and their coach, Wayne Gretzky.

The third goal came in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

"The third was the Stanley Cup final (in 2018)," Ovi said. "When I scored in the fifth game of the series against Vegas."

Ovechkin scored in Game 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights. The goal gave Washington a 2–1 lead. The Capitals won the game and the series. It was their first Stanley Cup win.

Last season, Alex Ovechkin had 44 goals and 29 assists. Sidney Crosby scored 91 points in his 20th NHL season, the same as Ovechkin.

Alex Ovechkin's special gift to teammates after breaking Gretzky's record

After breaking Wayne Gretzky's 894 goal record, Alex Ovechkin gave custom Hublot watches to his teammates and staff. It was his way of thanking them for their support over the years. Lars Eller made this public in an interview.

Additionally, the NHL is also making a film about Ovechkin’s career. And, because of this, he cannot give exclusive interviews in Russia this summer.

Ovechkin is also close to another Gretzky record, his 1,016 combined (regular season + playoff) NHL goals. Ovi has scored 974 such goals.

