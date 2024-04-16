Analyst names 3 key players to boost Edmonton Oilers' playoff run 

NHL analyst Jason Gregor recently joined "Daily Faceoff Live" to discuss the Edmonton Oilers' playoff run with host Tyler Yaremchuk and analyst Frank Seravalli.

Gregor mentioned three players he thinks can help increase the Oilers' likelihood of making a playoff run, Evander Kane, Darnell Nurse and Brett Ceci:

"I would say honestly, Kane's a good one for the playoffs given his experience and scoring ability," Gregor said.

Expand Tweet

On defense, Gregor pointed to the top pair of Nurse and Ceci as critical, noting their improved play down the stretch. After struggling in February and early March, Nurse and Ceci have clamped down defensively over the last five games:

“It's gonna come down to I think a lot of times how Nurse and Ceci play if they play how they've done the last five games they're gonna have much more success but if they play like they did in February and early March then they're gonna struggle."

The Oilers enter the postseason on a hot streak, winning 9-2 over San Jose in their last game. The Edmonton Oilers are currently in the second position in the Pacific Division having accumulated 104 points. They are trailing three points behind Vancouver with two games left to play.

Edmonton Oilers win 9-2 against San Jose Sharks

Edmonton secured a decisive 9-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Monday night. Warren Foegele led the way with two goals, while Adam Henrique and Dylan Holloway each contributed a goal and two assists.

Connor McDavid added a goal and his 100th assist of the season, making him just the fourth player in NHL history to reach the century mark in assists along with Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr.

Expand Tweet

"It means a lot. Those three are obviously three of the greatest players to ever play. To share a little something with them, it means a lot to me," McDavid said post-game.

Corey Perry, Cody Ceci, Evan Bouchard and Zach Hyman rounded out the scoring for the Edmonton Oilers, who snapped a brief two-game losing streak. Edmonton has now gone 11-1-2 over its last 14 home games. Stuart Skinner made 19 saves to earn the win in net.

Danil Gushkin and Fabian Zetterlund scored for the Sharks, who have lost four of their last five contests. Starting goalie Devin Cooley allowed eight goals on 22 shots before being pulled in the second period. Rookie Georgi Romanov came on in relief and stopped 16 of 17 shots in his NHL debut.

The Edmonton Oilers face the Arizona Coyotes next on Wednesday at Mullett Arena and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at Ball Arena.

