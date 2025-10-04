“Arber got him traded”: NHL fans react as Sens traded Zack MacEwen to the Devils

Fans reacted as the Ottawa Senators acquired defenseman Kurtis MacDermid from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Zack MacEwen on Friday.MacEwen is starting his eighth NHL season, now with the New Jersey Devils, following two years with the Ottawa Senators. Last season, he appeared in 21 games, got two goals and three points.Fans jumped on social media to share their thoughts about the swap. Some pointed back to last preseason when Montreal’s Arber Xhekaj dropped Zack MacEwen in a fight, joking that the beatdown might’ve helped send him out of town. One fan wrote:“LMAO ARBER GOT HIM TRADED.”The Scapegoat arber xhekaj @ScapegoatXhekajLINK@Senators LMAO ARBER GOT HIM TRADED 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭Another wrote:&quot;Xhekaj scared the MacEwen out of town. See you Saturday.&quot;Dave H. @djhill1900LINK@Senators Xhekaj scared the MacEwen out of town. See you SaturdayHere are some more fan reactions:&quot;As far as hockey fighters go, MacDermid is in the top 2 in the east right now. He’s a monster, Will be fun if he’s in tomorrow vs MTL,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Xhekaj literally made Ottawa trade their “tough” guy cuz he got beat up twice lol,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Sens never had a tough guy since Chris Neil. MacDermid is easily top 5 fighters in the league. Great pick up,&quot; a user commented.&quot;When you really think about it, the Sens got worst with this trade. MacEwen couldn’t fight but he could at least play. He’s a decent 4th liner who can kills penalties when needed. They traded him for an absolute PLUG who can’t skate or play hockey,&quot; another wrote.Across 237 NHL games, Zack MacEwen has totaled 17 goals and 17 assists, along with 323 penalty minutes.Arber Xhekaj pounds Zack MacEwen in Habs-Sens preseason brawlDuring Tuesday’s preseason matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators, Arber Xhekaj bounced on Zack MacEwen with a series of punches. The melee started when Canadiens defenseman Jayden Struble had cross-checked Ottawa’s Jan Jenik in the chin.MacEwen got involved, and Xhekaj quickly stepped in. Xhekaj landed multiple right-handed shots, taking MacEwen down before the referees intervened to stop the fight.The game turned into a brawl-heavy affair, with the two teams combining for 124 penalty minutes. Despite the chaos, Montreal won 5-0.The Canadiens and the Senators meet again for their final preseason game on Saturday.