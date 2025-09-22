Arber Xhekaj’s mother Simona opens up on ‘challenge’ of supporting two sons on their different fitness journeys

This weekend, Habs defenseman Arber Xhekaj’s mother Simona Xhekaj offered a rare glimpse into her life as a hockey mom. In a tweet on Sunday, Simona reflected on the balancing act of supporting her two sons, Arber and Florian, as they pursue very different fitness goals.Retweeting TVA Sports reporter Anthony Martineau’s post about Arber’s offseason transformation, she admitted the challenge of guiding one son who was cutting down body fat while helping the other focus on adding size without gaining fat. Martineau had shared that Arber dropped significant body fat heading into training camp.In the caption, Simona responded candidly about the dual effort required to keep both of her boys on track physically.“Indeed, you can imagine the challenge mom had, and she loved it. Two boys with different goals. Same weight, less body fat ✌️for one, build size with the second without gaining fat. 👌,” she worte.Last season, Arber Xhekaj patrolled the blue line for the Montreal Canadiens where he played 70 games, registering one goal, five assists, 118 penalty minutes and a minus-13 rating while averaging over 14 minutes of ice time per night.His younger brother Florian Xhekaj had just completed his first season in the AHL as a forward with Laval, recording 24 goals and 11 assists in 69 games after being drafted by the Canadiens in 2023.Arber Xhekaj had a gala time at the Oasis’s Live ’25 reunion concertLast month, Arber Xhekaj attended Oasis’s Live ’25 reunion concert at Rogers Stadium in Toronto. The show was the band’s first Toronto performance in more than a decade.Xhekaj later shared a couple of Instagram stories from the event. One snapshot featured the massive stage lit up with psychedelic visuals and the iconic Oasis logo, while another showed the Canadiens defender enjoying the crowd, sunglasses on and fully immersed in the concert experience.The Gallagher brothers and company performed a set packed with hits including “Hello,” “Wonderwall,” “Live Forever,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” “Supersonic” and “Champagne Supernova.” The concert was part of Oasis’s North American tour celebrating the 30th anniversaries of their albums Definitely Maybe and [What’s the Story] Morning Glory? with U.S. rock band Cage the Elephant opening the night.Earlier in the summer, Xhekaj also shared a look at his latest automotive acquisition. On Instagram, he shared a story featuring his BMW E39 M5 fitted with a 394bhp ESS supercharger kit, installed at Montreal’s Strasse Autowerks.The original car, produced between 1998 and 2003, comes with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 4.9-liter S62 V8 engine. While the stock model delivers 394 horsepower, Xhekaj’s upgraded version likely packs over 150 more.