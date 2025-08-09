  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Leon Draisaitl
  • "Best weekend of our lives": Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste Desjardins recaps special moment from wedding afterparty

"Best weekend of our lives": Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste Desjardins recaps special moment from wedding afterparty

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 09, 2025 05:45 GMT
&quot;Best weekend of our lives&quot;: Leon Draisaitl
Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste Desjardins recaps special moment from wedding afterparty [via IG/@celestedesjardins]

Last weekend, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and actress Celeste Desjardins tied the knot in France. On Friday, Celeste shared a series of Instagram stories looking back at some special moments from the celebrations.

Ad

One of the stories showed her and Leon sharing an intimate dance during the wedding afterparty. Celeste, wearing a short white lace dress, had her arms wrapped around Leon as he held a drink in one hand and pulled her close on the dance floor under red lighting.

“Best weekend of our lives,” she wrote in the caption.

Celeste also reposted a couple of stories originally shared by Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle in a photo carousel. One pic featured a relaxed moment from the night before the wedding.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
via Instagram /@celestedesjardins
via Instagram /@celestedesjardins

Under a vine-covered terrace, Celeste and Leon sat together alongside friends including Connor McDavid and Lauren as they lounged on wicker chairs with drinks in hand.

Ad

Another story saw Celeste outdoors in the French countryside, posing with Lauren Kyle. Celeste wore a white gown with a flowing train, while Lauren stood beside her in a lavender dress during the pre-wedding celebrations.

Leon Draisaitl dubs unlikely item the weekend ‘MVP’

Earlier on Thursday, Leon Draisaitl shared a series of candid snapshots from his wedding weekend in France. One image showed him enjoying a relaxed poolside hangout with Connor McDavid, Darnell Nurse, former Oiler Jamie Ceci and another friend.

Ad

He then jokingly dubbed a well-worn pair of suede slides the MVP of the weekend in another story before sharing a clip from the afterparty where he sat at a table, cigarette in mouth, changing into the slides.

“MVP of the weekend – if you know you know!” he wrote.

The wedding event was attended by Draisaitl’s several current and former teammates and their partners. Connor Brown and his wife Madison shared photos from the trip, including shots of them on the château grounds, at a hillside patio café at sunset and a behind-the-scenes view of the bride and groom at the reception. Madison had also posted earlier in the week from the wedding, reception, afterparty and time in town.

Ad

Former Oiler Evander Kane and fiancée Mara Teigen posted clicks from the château and reception, including a group photo with Madison Brown, Alannah Hyman and Lauren Henrique. Warren Foegele and wife Alexandra were also in attendance and Alexandra later shared a group reception photo, a cocktail area shot and a clip of Foegele walking on the lawn.

Draisaitl had proposed to Celeste Desjardins in Mallorca, Spain, last summer during a beachside celebration with both families present at the engagement party.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications