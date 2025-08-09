"Best weekend of our lives": Leon Draisaitl's wife Celeste Desjardins recaps special moment from wedding afterparty

Last weekend, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and actress Celeste Desjardins tied the knot in France. On Friday, Celeste shared a series of Instagram stories looking back at some special moments from the celebrations.

One of the stories showed her and Leon sharing an intimate dance during the wedding afterparty. Celeste, wearing a short white lace dress, had her arms wrapped around Leon as he held a drink in one hand and pulled her close on the dance floor under red lighting.

“Best weekend of our lives,” she wrote in the caption.

Celeste also reposted a couple of stories originally shared by Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle in a photo carousel. One pic featured a relaxed moment from the night before the wedding.

via Instagram /@celestedesjardins

Under a vine-covered terrace, Celeste and Leon sat together alongside friends including Connor McDavid and Lauren as they lounged on wicker chairs with drinks in hand.

Another story saw Celeste outdoors in the French countryside, posing with Lauren Kyle. Celeste wore a white gown with a flowing train, while Lauren stood beside her in a lavender dress during the pre-wedding celebrations.

Leon Draisaitl dubs unlikely item the weekend ‘MVP’

Earlier on Thursday, Leon Draisaitl shared a series of candid snapshots from his wedding weekend in France. One image showed him enjoying a relaxed poolside hangout with Connor McDavid, Darnell Nurse, former Oiler Jamie Ceci and another friend.

He then jokingly dubbed a well-worn pair of suede slides the MVP of the weekend in another story before sharing a clip from the afterparty where he sat at a table, cigarette in mouth, changing into the slides.

“MVP of the weekend – if you know you know!” he wrote.

The wedding event was attended by Draisaitl’s several current and former teammates and their partners. Connor Brown and his wife Madison shared photos from the trip, including shots of them on the château grounds, at a hillside patio café at sunset and a behind-the-scenes view of the bride and groom at the reception. Madison had also posted earlier in the week from the wedding, reception, afterparty and time in town.

Former Oiler Evander Kane and fiancée Mara Teigen posted clicks from the château and reception, including a group photo with Madison Brown, Alannah Hyman and Lauren Henrique. Warren Foegele and wife Alexandra were also in attendance and Alexandra later shared a group reception photo, a cocktail area shot and a clip of Foegele walking on the lawn.

Draisaitl had proposed to Celeste Desjardins in Mallorca, Spain, last summer during a beachside celebration with both families present at the engagement party.

