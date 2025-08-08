Leon Draisaitl looks back on pool bros moment with Connor McDavid, Darnell Nurse & others from wedding weekend in France

Last weekend, Leon Draisaitl exchanged vows with his longtime partner Celeste Desjardins in a French countryside wedding. The event was attended by several of his current and former Oilers teammates.On Thursday, Draisaitl shared a series of candid pictures from his wedding weekend in France on his Instagram stories. One of the clicks saw Leon enjoying a relaxed poolside hangout with Connor McDavid, Darnell Nurse, and former Oiler Jamie Ceci along with another friend during his wedding weekend.In the caption, he wrote:“Some great men.”via Instagram /@drat_29Another story featured a well-worn pair of suede slides on a Persian rug, which he dubbed the:“MVP of the weekend – if you know you know!”The next story saw Leon at the afterparty, cigarette on his lips, while changing into the slides on the floor.Draisaitl had proposed to Celeste in Mallorca, Spain, last summer. Both their families were present at the beachside engagement party.Connor Brown recaps Leon Draisaitl’s wedding weekendFormer Oiler Connor Brown and his wife Madison also flew to France to attend Leon Draisaitl’s wedding. On Wednesday, Brown posted a carousel of images on Instagram featuring moments from their French trip.In the first image, he and his wife Madison were seen posing outdoors on the wedding day. Connor wore a black tuxedo, while Madison wore a multicolored, floor-length halter dress.“Cheers to The Draisaitl’s 🇫🇷 🥂,” he captioned the post.Another photo showed a group of guests seated at an outdoor café-style patio at sunset. The setting overlooked a hillside town in the background. One image featured Connor and Madison posing together in front of the château venue where the wedding took place. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe also posted a photo of the bride and groom taken from behind during the reception dinner. Another photo showed Connor and Madison in casual outfits alongside other guests. Madison appeared again in a photo seated at a dinner table, wearing a beige spaghetti strap dress.Madison Brown had shared additional images earlier in the week, including moments from the wedding, reception, after-party and their time exploring the town.Evander Kane and his fiancée Mara Teigen were also in attendance. On Sunday, Teigen posted Instagram Stories showing the couple at the château and reception. One photo included her alongside Madison Brown, Alannah Hyman and Lauren Henrique.Former Oilers forward Warren Foegele had attended the event with his wife Alexandra. She posted a group photo from the reception, a video of Foegele walking on the lawn and a wide shot of the venue’s cocktail area. Draisaitl and Desjardins had previously attended Foegele’s wedding last month.