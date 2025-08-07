“Cheers to The Draisaitl’s”: Ex-Oiler Connor Brown and his wife Madison recap Leon Draisaitl's wedding in France

  • home icon
By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 07, 2025 13:40 GMT
Last weekend, Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl tied the knot with his longtime partner Celeste Desjardins in a destination wedding in France. The event was attended by several of Draisaitl’s current and former teammates including Connor Brown alongside his wife Madison.

On Wednesday, Brown shared a carousel of pictures featuring special moments from their trip to France on his Instagram. In the first photo, Connor and Madison posed together outdoors during the wedding day. Connor wore a sharp tuxedo, while Madison was dressed in a multicolored, floor-length gown with a halter neckline.

“Cheers to The Draisaitl’s 🇫🇷 🥂,” he captioned the post.

The second picture saw a group of guests gathered at an outdoor café-style patio at sunset, enjoying drinks with a scenic view of the hillside town in the background. In another click, the couple posed in front of the grand French château-esque venue.

He also shared a picture of the newlyweds taken from behind during the reception dinner. Another photo featured the couple with several guests in casual outfits. The next click saw Madison seated at a dinner table, wearing a beige spaghetti strap dress.

The final picture in the carousel was taken in front of Hôtel Ritz Paris. Madison was in a short pale pink dress, standing beside Connor who wore a black t-shirt and pants.

Madison had also shared a separate post earlier in the week featuring several clicks from their stay in France.

“Perfect weekend celebrating the best 🤍,” she wrote in the caption.
The pictures included candid moments from Draisaitl and Desjardins’ wedding, reception, first dance and the after party. She also posted a few clicks from their time exploring the town.

Evander Kane and Warren Foegele attended Leon Draisaitl’s wedding

A few other former Oilers teammates including Evander Kane and Warren Foegele also attended Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins’ wedding in France.

On Sunday, Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen posted several Instagram stories from the event. In one click, she and Evander posed in front of the château. Another story showed the two seated together at the reception. A final post showed Mara posing with Alannah Hyman, Madison Brown and Lauren Henrique.

LA Kings forward and former Oiler Warren Foegele attended the event with his wife Alexandra. The two recently held their own wedding, which Leon and Celeste had attended last month.

On Sunday, Alexandra reposted a group photo from the reception showing herself seated with Madison, Mara and others. She also shared a story of Warren walking across the lawn in a black suit and sunglasses. Her final post showed a wide view of the château with guests gathered at outdoor cocktail tables.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
