"Biggest joke in NHL next to Reaves": Fans blast Matt Rempe for "headhunting" Brett Pesce at Shoulder Check  charity game

In a shocking turn of events at the Shoulder Check charity game in Stamford, CT, fans erupted in outrage over Matt Rempe's apparent &quot;headhunting&quot; of defenseman Brett Pesce.During a play, Rempe narrowly avoided sending Pesce crashing onto the boards.Social media is ablaze with criticism towards the New York Rangers forward, with one fan going as far as to call Rempe:&quot;biggest joke in the NHL next to Reaves.&quot;Another wrote:&quot;Only reason he missed is cause he’s bad. and headhunting in a charity game. trash.&quot;Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;Those saying he can’t state clearly don’t watch the games. He can fly, needs to work on his edges,&quot; one wrote.&quot;If the Rangers were smart they would park his ass in front of the net dave andreychuk style and tell him don't fuckin move,&quot; another wrote.&quot;It’s crazy seeing a bunch of guys that have probably never done anything athletic in their lives telling an NHL player that he’s bad at hockey,&quot; a user commented.&quot;The only guy who could get suspended from charity events,&quot; another user wrote.Matt Rempe inked a new deal with the New York Rangers last month, agreeing a two-year contract worth $1.95 million. The deal carries an annual cap hit of $975,000.Matt Rempe on signing extension with the RangersMatt Rempe, reflecting on his contract extension, is eager to build on his accomplishments and continue his development as a key contributor to the Rangers' success.“I think I improved a lot, especially from last year. From the beginning of the season to the end, I think a lot of development happened. My game got a lot better. I’ve still got a lot of work to do. I want to continue to work on all parts of my game,” Rempe said. (per The Athletic)Last season, Rempe initially struggled to find his footing at the NHL level. However, his time spent with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League proved to be a valuable learning experience.&quot;Got to go play 17/18/19 minutes the last two games, played center, played all situations (in Hartford.). It was good for me...,&quot; Rempe said.Through the second half of the season, Rempe's game took a significant leap forward, showcasing the potential the Rangers have long seen in him.