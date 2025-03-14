“Birdie is two months today!": Tyler Seguin’s wife Kate shares adorable snaps of daughter Wren

Dallas Stars alternate captain Tyler Seguin and his wife Kate welcomed their daughter Wren Katherine Seguin in January this year. On Thursday, Kate Seguin celebrated her daughter’s 2-month anniversary.

Kate shared a couple of stories on Instagram to mark the special day. One of the stories featured a picture of Wren lying on a cream-colored blanket with her arms outstretched. She was dressed in a floral dress over a green long-sleeved onesie and a beige bow headband adorned her head. A wooden plaque beside her read "Two Months" in the picture.

“Birdie is two months today!” Kate wrote and tagged Tyler Seguin in the story.

via Instagram /@kate__seguin

She then shared a short clip of Wren lying on her tummy propped up on her arms, dressed in a dusty rose-colored long-sleeved onesie. In the caption, Kate wrote:

“Melting our hearts every day,” and she was tagged with "@kseguin92."

via Instagram /@kate__seguin

Tyler and Kate shared pictures from their first family photoshoot on Jan. 23 in a special Instagram post as they returned home from the hospital. Kate expressed her joy in a heartfelt message and quoted the Bible verse 1 Samuel 1:27. She also mentioned how their dogs, Gerry, Cash, and Marshall, were excited to welcome their baby sister into the family.

Tyler Seguin got his daughter’s name and date of birth tattooed on his neck

On Valentine’s Day, Tyler Seguin made a special tribute to his daughter Wren by getting her name and birth date tattooed on his neck. The tattoo is located behind and below his ear, and Seguin shared a photo of it on his Instagram stories after the original tattoo artist posted the picture and tagged Seguin.

via Instagram /@tseguin92

Along with the tattoo, Tyler and his wife, Kate, also celebrated Valentine’s Day with a series of photos. One image shows the couple dressed up for a date night, where Kate wore a peach dress and Tyler in a tuxedo.

“To this absolute *** goddess. Happy Valentine’s baby 😍 I love you,” Tyler wrote in one of the stories.

Another photo saw the couple sharing a kiss. Tyler Seguin also wished his daughter on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day.

“And to the newest 1-month-old baby girl. Happy Valentines Day, we love you Wren!” Seguin wrote.

Tyler and Kate have been together for a few years and got engaged in July 2022 during a holiday in Greece. They eventually tied the knot the following year in the summer of 2023.

