Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin on Instagram posted a photo showing off his latest tattoo. The NHL player on Friday shared that he got his daughter, Wren’s name and birth date inked onto his skin.

Tyler reposted a photo that shows the tattoo on his neck, behind and below his ear. The original post was shared by the tattoo artist.

“Thanks for the trust broham. Congrats on the firstborn,” the post caption read, tagging Tyler and the tattoo artist’s business brand.

(Credit: IG/@tseguin92)

Tyler and his wife Kate also posted special photo carousels showcasing their Valentine’s Day celebrations. One of the photos shows Kate in a peach dress and Tyler in a tuxedo out on a date. Another photo is of the couple sharing a kiss.

Tyler also posted a black-and-white photo of his wife cradling her baby bump and wearing a fur-like coat.

"To this absolute *** goddess. Happy Valentine’s baby 😍 I love you," Tyler wrote in the caption.

He also posted a pic of his one-month-old daughter Wren on his Instagram Story.

“And to the newest 1-month-old baby girl. Happy Valentines Day, we love you Wren!” The caption reads.

Tyler's special Valentine's Day message. (Credit: IG/@tseguin92)

On Jan. 22, Tyler and Kate posted photos from when they brought their daughter home from the hospital after she was born. In most of them, the couple cradles her while walking out of the hospital and smiling. Other photos show Wren meeting her parents’ three dogs for the first time.

Tyler Seguin is currently on the injured list after undergoing surgery to fix a hip injury in December. His recovery is expected to take up to 4-6 months, the Dallas Stars’ front office revealed. Before being injured, Tyler was third on the Stars’ points chart, with nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 19 games.

Tyler Seguin’s wife sends him a special birthday message

Tyler Seguin turned 33 on Jan. 31. Kate posted a loving message addressed to him on Instagram to mark the occasion.

“To my husband, and now our girl dad, Happy Birthday 🥹. Each year that passes, I somehow fall more and more in love with you. This past year brought us incredible memories of becoming parents and the blessing of our sweet Wren,” Kate wrote.

“Watching you become a dad brings tears to my eyes … you are such a natural. I’m not surprised by that at all. Like every other part of your life, you’re simply unstoppable."

Kate also thanked him for being a great dad and husband and blessed him for the upcoming year in the post.

