"Blessed to have gotten an extra 2 months with you": Evander Kane's fiancee Mara pens emotional message on daughter Penelope's original due date

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane and his fiancee Mara Teigen had welcomed their third child together in March this year. Kane later shared the news on his Instagram in April, disclosing that his daughter Penelope had to stay at the NICU for 31 days.
On Saturday, Mara Teigen shared an adorable picture with her newborn daughter on her Instagram stories on the special occasion of Penelope’ original due date. In the caption, she wrote:
“Happy Due Date my Penelope Munroe,” followed by a white heart emoji.
“I am so blessed to have gotten an extra 2 months with you,”Teigen added, followed by another three white hearts.
She also shared a carousel of pictures with her daughter in a separate Instagram post. In the caption, Tiegen wrote:
“May 3rd was your due date. How lucky am I that I’ve already been holding you for 2 months. My strong, precious girl Penelope Monroe 🤍”
One of the pictures was a black-and-white shot of Mara holding her daughter in front of a mirror. Another click saw a close-up of Penelope’s tiny hand beside a soft stuffed bunny with a ribbon. A third image showed Mara sitting on a bed with her daughter in her arms while dressed in a simple cream gown. The last photo displayed Penelope peacefully asleep, wrapped snugly in a patterned blanket and resting against her mother’s chest.
Mara Teigen thanked Evander Kane for being her support system
After the family brought home Penelope from the hospital on April 22, Mara Teigen shared a special Instagram post acknowledging Evander Kane’s role throughout the difficult period. She also shared a carousel of pictures featuring sweet family moments with Penelope.
“Penelope Monroe🦋 born at 31 weeks, our sweet strong girl came home after 4 weeks in the NICU. Thank you for teaching me a version of strength and patience that I didn’t know I had,” she wrote.
“Thank you to my love @evanderkane for being my rock through all of this and taking care of our other precious little ones so I could be in the Hospital. I have waited my whole life for you, Penelope. We all feel so complete. March 4th, 2025 🦋”
Mara Teigen and Evander Kane also have two sons, Hendrix and Iverson. Kane has a daughter, Kensington, from his previous marriage, and the couple is now coparenting the four children.
