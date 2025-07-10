"Blink twice if you need help": Vancouver fans troll 2025 Canucks draft pick Braeden Cootes after signing ELC

Fans reacted as the Vancouver Cnucks inked 2025 first-round pick Braeden Cootes to a three-year entry-level deal on Wednesday.

Selected 15th overall, Cootes tallied 63 points in 60 games with the WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds last season.

While the signing of a top prospect is usually met with excitement by a fanbase, many Canucks fans expressed skepticism and poked fun at the move. One tweeted:

"Blink twice if you need help" in response to the news, implying that Cootes looked less than enthused about joining the struggling Canucks organization.

Another wrote:

"Were you pointing a gun at him while this picture was being taken why does he look nervous and afraid"

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Signing as fast as he can so in 3 years he can peace it and go somewhere else. Smart man," one wrote.

"Can’t he not play in the NCAA now? Doesn’t make sense for team or player," another wrote.

"We need some youth to start the season, I hope he has a good summer and performs well in training camp," a user commented.

"Another shiny distraction signing. None of this matters if management can’t build a roster that actually wins when it counts," another wrote.

Braeden Cootes has played 131 career WHL games, scoring 99 points.

Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin on signing Braeden Cootes to ELC

Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin praised Braeden Cootes for his strong showing at the team’s recent development camp, highlighting his competitiveness and drive to stand out as one of the top performers on the ice.

“Braeden showed really well at our development camp, and we are happy to get him under contract,” said GM Patrik Allvin (per NHL.com)

“His compete level and desire to be one of the best players on the ice at UBC was apparent from the very first day. We liked his hard work and attention to detail, and we look forward to helping him improve as a hockey player,” he added.

Braeden Cootes has worn the Team Canada jersey on several occasions in international competition. He played at the 2023 World Under-17, the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he won gold and 2025 U-18 World Championships.

