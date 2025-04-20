St. Louis Blues head coach Jim Montgomery did not mince words when addressing Zack Bolduc's cross-checking penalty in the team's 5-3 Game 1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Early in the third period, Bolduc got called for cross-checking Jets' Alex Iafallo with the Blues 3-2 ahead at the time. The Jets then proceeded to score three unanswered goals following the power play to clinch the victory.

When asked about the penalty after the game, Montgomery pulled no punches, saying:

“We can’t take that penalty in the playoffs, I do know that. I thought we killed the penalty pretty good. I can’t say it built momentum for them, but it took us from a situation where I thought we were a little bit in control and then we weren’t.”

The Blues coach went on to critique his team's overall play in the third period.

"I didn't think we managed the game very well in the third period. Penalties. Puck management. A little bit of our emotions," he said.

Montgomery pointed out the team's execution and getting used to the pace of the Stanley Cup playoffs. With a relatively young roster and several players making their postseason debut, he expressed confidence that the group will improve as the series progresses.

Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Alex Iafallo, and Adam Lowry got one for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 14 shots.

Robert Thomas, Oskar Sundqvist, and Jordan Kyrou got goals for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington had 21 saves.

Game 1 Recap: Blues 5-3 loss against Jets

Robert Thomas put the Blues on board at 9:31 of the first period with a power-play goal. Mark Scheifele then tied the game on the power play for the Jets at 13:38.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead at 15:02 by redirecting Luke Schenn’s point shot. Oskar Sundqvist evened things up again at 18:10.

In the second at 1:13, Jordan Kyrou netted on the power play to put St. Louis ahead 3-2.

In the third, Alex Iafallo tied it 3-3 at 9:18 by finishing a spinning feed from Scheifele. Kyle Connor then netted a one-timer from the right circle to put the Jets ahead with a 4-3 lead minutes later. Adam Lowry scored an empty-netter goal to seal the 5-3 win for the Jets.

Despite the loss, HC Jim Montgomery was optimistic about his team and the improvements they can make:

"We are going to grow and get better from this.... We’re going to have to control our emotions better. We’re going to have to manage the puck better. We’re going to have to win more battles.” Montgomery said.

The Jets now hold a 1-0 lead in the series. Game 2 is set for Monday in Winnipeg.

