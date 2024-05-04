"Boston, where are you?" - P.K. Subban calls out Bruins stars to deliver in Game 7 vs Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins are in a do-or-die situation. They are preparing to host the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

After losing Games 5 and 6, the Bruins are facing the possibility of another early playoff exit. It reminds us of last year's disappointing loss to the Florida Panthers after leading the series 3-1.

As the pressure mounts, former NHL star P.K. Subban took to X to call out the Bruins' top players:

"Boston, where are you? It's like the Brad Marchand, Jeremy Swayman show and everybody else is an extra. Where is Lindholm? Where's Pastrnak? They gotta step up."

Subban also pointed out the Bruins' recent struggles in elimination games, going 0-6 over the past three postseasons.

Despite their history of Game 7 losses and playoff exits in recent years, the Maple Leafs have shown strong performances from their core players.

“You see William Nylander do it, see Mitch Marner do it, you see Tavares have his moment ... Max Domi comes out of nowhere, actually he doesn't, he's been doing it all season. He's a big part of the reason why they have this opportunity in Game 7," Subban said.

In net, rookie goaltender Joseph Woll has been a calming presence for the Maple Leafs.

"His calmness has calmed the whole organization, right from the coach Sheldon Keefe down to the water boy, this guy doesn't scramble," Subban said.

As for the Bruins, Subban criticized the team's handling of their goaltending situation. He suggested that the controversy surrounding Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark slowed them down.

He also questioned the decision to bench defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk in Game 5.

With the series on the line, Subban challenges the Bruins to write their own story in Game 7:

"It's Game 7, you have a chance to write all the writers' stories for them, write your own story, it starts in Game 7."

As the puck drops on Saturday night, all eyes will be on Boston's stars to see if they can rise to the occasion and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery on facing Maple Leafs on Game 7

Heading into a decisive Game 7 against the Maple Leafs, Boston's coach Jim Montgomery is trying not to put too much pressure on his team.

"If I dwell on the past, yeah, you feel pressure then," Montgomery said to The Athletic. "You can't dwell on the past. It's not healthy."

Montgomery had positive things to say about struggling winger David Pastrnak, noting:

"Pasta and I have a real healthy, communicative relationship. He's ready to go."

Tactically, Montgomery emphasized getting to the inside more on offense and defense.

Finally, Montgomery praised his young goalie Jeremy Swayman's calm demeanor and ability to stay focused. He said the whole team needs to follow his lead.