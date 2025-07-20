Brad Marchand and clan aura farm in identical shades and cigars on sister Rebecca's Orvieto wedding

Last week, Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca Marchand tied the knot with her partner Heather Tillsley in an outdoor wedding celebration in Orvieto, Italy. On Saturday, Rebecca shared a dramatic black-and-white reel from the party with the Marchands’ cinematic mafia-family vibe.Set to Lana Del Rey’s “Radio,” the short video saw Rebecca and Heather seated at the center, surrounded by the entire Marchand clan dressed in sleek formalwear and matching black sunglasses.Rebecca’s brothers Jeff and Brad Marchand puffed on cigars while the newlyweds turned in unison towards the camera panned out to show the whole family posed in peak ‘aura farming’ style.“Family 🤍,” Rebecca captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRebecca Marchand earlier celebrated her bridal shower alongside her partner Heather last month. The event was attended by their close friends and family, and Rebecca shared clicks from the get together on her Instagram.Brad Marchand’s sister shares special clicks with siblings from her weddingOn Friday, Rebecca Marchand reposted several special moments from her wedding week on her Instagram stories. The wedding took place at the Decugnano dei Barbi estate in Orvieto.One picture showed Rebecca in her white dress posing indoors with her parents, Lynn and Kevin. Another featured her with her siblings, Jeff, Melissa and Brad Marchand. A separate photo, captioned “The 3 boys &amp; Dad,” showed her with her father and brothers.She also shared a video of the live band playing during the outdoor celebrations with guests dancing, including Brad's daughter Sawyer in a floral dress. Melissa then posted a photo of Rebecca posing with her brothers and dad before the ceremony.via Instagram/@marchandrealtorRebecca included a selfie with her three siblings at the reception, where she wore a second dress. Other images showed Rebecca and Heather walking down stone steps in matching white gowns while flower petals fell around them, and a pair of custom white Nike sneakers with their wedding date.She also reposted a collage from their welcome dinner, which featured local food, handwritten signs and a hilltop patio with umbrellas.In a written message, Rebecca reflected on the love and support she felt that week, thanked everyone who traveled to be there and shared how meaningful the experience had been. She closed the note with gratitude and pride in now calling Heather her wife.