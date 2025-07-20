  • home icon
  Brad Marchand and clan aura farm in identical shades and cigars on sister Rebecca's Orvieto wedding

Brad Marchand and clan aura farm in identical shades and cigars on sister Rebecca's Orvieto wedding

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jul 20, 2025 12:30 GMT
Brad Marchand and clan aura farm in identical shades and cigars on sister Rebecca
Brad Marchand and clan aura farm in identical shades and cigars on sister Rebecca's Orvieto wedding [via IG/@marchandrealtor]

Last week, Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca Marchand tied the knot with her partner Heather Tillsley in an outdoor wedding celebration in Orvieto, Italy. On Saturday, Rebecca shared a dramatic black-and-white reel from the party with the Marchands’ cinematic mafia-family vibe.

Set to Lana Del Rey’s “Radio,” the short video saw Rebecca and Heather seated at the center, surrounded by the entire Marchand clan dressed in sleek formalwear and matching black sunglasses.

Rebecca’s brothers Jeff and Brad Marchand puffed on cigars while the newlyweds turned in unison towards the camera panned out to show the whole family posed in peak ‘aura farming’ style.

“Family 🤍,” Rebecca captioned the post.
Rebecca Marchand earlier celebrated her bridal shower alongside her partner Heather last month. The event was attended by their close friends and family, and Rebecca shared clicks from the get together on her Instagram.

Brad Marchand’s sister shares special clicks with siblings from her wedding

On Friday, Rebecca Marchand reposted several special moments from her wedding week on her Instagram stories. The wedding took place at the Decugnano dei Barbi estate in Orvieto.

One picture showed Rebecca in her white dress posing indoors with her parents, Lynn and Kevin. Another featured her with her siblings, Jeff, Melissa and Brad Marchand. A separate photo, captioned “The 3 boys & Dad,” showed her with her father and brothers.

She also shared a video of the live band playing during the outdoor celebrations with guests dancing, including Brad's daughter Sawyer in a floral dress. Melissa then posted a photo of Rebecca posing with her brothers and dad before the ceremony.

via Instagram/@marchandrealtor
via Instagram/@marchandrealtor

Rebecca included a selfie with her three siblings at the reception, where she wore a second dress. Other images showed Rebecca and Heather walking down stone steps in matching white gowns while flower petals fell around them, and a pair of custom white Nike sneakers with their wedding date.

She also reposted a collage from their welcome dinner, which featured local food, handwritten signs and a hilltop patio with umbrellas.

In a written message, Rebecca reflected on the love and support she felt that week, thanked everyone who traveled to be there and shared how meaningful the experience had been. She closed the note with gratitude and pride in now calling Heather her wife.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky's wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

