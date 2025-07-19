Brad Marchand's sister Rebecca recaps family moments from her dreamy wedding in Orvieto, Italy

This week, Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand's sister Rebecca Marchand got married to her partner Heather Tillsley in an outdoor ceremony in Orvieto, Italy. On Friday, Rebecca reposted several heartwarming moments from the day on her Instagram stories featuring special moments with her family members.

One of the pictures showed Rebecca in her white dress standing between her parents Lynn and Kevin as they posed indoors. Another photo featured her standing with her siblings, Jeff, Melissa and Brad Marchand.

The next story featured the live band playing during the outdoor celebrations. Guests including Brad Marchand’s daughter Sawyer in a floral dress, were seen enjoying the party.

via Instagram /@marchandrealtor

Another story, originally posted by Melissa, saw Rebecca posing with her brothers and dad before the wedding.

“The 3 boys & Dad,” the story was captioned.

via Instagram/@marchandrealtor

In another photo, Rebecca smiled brightly in her reception dress as she posed with her three siblings for a selfie.

Brad Marchand’s sister reflects on her wedding week

Rebecca and Heather’s wedding took place at the scenic Decugnano dei Barbi estate. Earlier on Wednesday, Rebecca had reposted initial stories from the wedding celebration on her Instagram.

In one click, Rebecca and Heather were seen walking down stone steps in matching white dresses, surrounded by flower petals. Another photo showed a pair of custom white Nike sneakers with their wedding date written on them.

A third image captured the Tuscan-style venue decorated with string lights. One story showed the couple on the stairs with petals falling around them. Rebecca also reposted a collage from their welcome dinner. It included handwritten signs for “Heather & Rebecca,” local pasta, aperitifs and a hilltop patio setup with umbrellas.

She reflected on the week in a separate story, saying it was the first time she kept her phone away to be fully present.

“We had a slice of home in Orvieto with our glam squad and incredible photographer, who truly has grounded us in more ways than anyone knows,” she wrote.

“I can’t even describe to anyone the overwhelming feeling of love that has been the center of this week. I’m so grateful, proud, and and blessed for all of the love we’ve received, for the crew that flew across the pond, and, for what’s next to come. I’m not wishing for the future, and I’m not living in the past, I’m here.”

She ended the note by expressing pride and joy in now calling Heather her wife.

