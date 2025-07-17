In Photos: Brad Marchand's sister Rebecca marries her partner Heather in dreamy outdoor wedding in Orvieto, Italy

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand's sister Rebecca Marchand tied the knot with her longtime partner Heather Tillsley this week in Italy. On Wednesday, Rebecca reposted a series of stories from their wedding celebrations held at the picturesque Decugnano dei Barbi estate in Orvieto.

Ad

One of the pictures showed Rebecca and Heather walking down stone steps outdoors, both in matching white dresses, with flower petals in the air around them. Another captured a close-up of a pair of custom white Nike sneakers with their wedding date written on it.

via Instagram /@marchandrealtor

A third image showed the Tuscan-style backdrop with string lights and guests seated in white attire. The next story saw the couple on the stairs, arms raised as petals fluttered down.

Ad

Trending

via Instagram/@marchandrealtor

One more picture featured Rebecca posing with her brothers Jeff and Brad Marchand. The final reposted story featured a collage of a welcome dinner spread with handwritten signs for “Heather & Rebecca,” local pasta, aperitifs, and an outdoor patio setup under umbrellas with a view of the hills.

Ad

Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca pens moving message following wedding celebrations

On Wednesday, Rebecca Marchand also shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram stories reflecting on her wedding in Orvieto, Italy. She explained how for the first time, she kept her phone away the entire day and felt fully present and happy.

Rebecca mentioned marrying the love of her life surrounded by 58 of their closest people and spoke about the overwhelming love she felt throughout the week.

Ad

“We had a slice of home in Orvieto with our glam squad and incredible photographer, who truly has grounded us in more ways than anyone knows, saved anxiety attacks, checked in on us mentally, did breathing techniques with us, stole us away for time alone bc it’s more needed than anyone ever tells you, and she did all of this while also capturing all of the best moments, leading a team in a different language, all while having a smile on her face,” she wrote.

Ad

“I can’t even describe to anyone the overwhelming feeling of love that has been the center of this week. I’m so grateful, proud, and and blessed for all of the love we’ve received, for the crew that flew across the pond, and, for what’s next to come. I’m not wishing for the future, and I’m not living in the past, I’m here.”

Ad

via Instagram/@marchandrealtor

Rebecca also noted how grateful she was for the love from their guests. She expressed how proud and thankful she felt for everything and shared her excitement about moving forward, now calling her partner her wife.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama