Brad Marchand figuratively reimburses Nova Scotia fans' $2379 expenditure to attend Canada's game in Boston with touching return gift

Brad Marchand made a meaningful gesture to Nova Scotia fans who spent $2,379 to attend Canada's game in Boston by presenting them with a special return gift.

During Canada's final round-robin game against Finland on Monday, a fan was seen in the stands holding a poster that detailed the expenses incurred for the trip from Nova Scotia to Boston to watch the team play.

The poster outlined the costs, which included $1,029 for gas, $387 for the game ticket, and $963 for hotel accommodations. Ultimately, the fans felt their efforts were rewarded when Brad Marchand gifted them a puck, making their journey worthwhile.

Not only did the fan receive a puck, but they also witnessed Canada secure their spot in the championship game after defeating Finland 5-3.

The 4 Nations Face-Off championship game will be played between Canada and the USA at TD Garden on Thursday. The puck drop for the game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Fans react to costs outlined by Nova Scotia fan after Brad Marchand's puck gift

Hockey fans took to social media to react to the costs outlined by the Nova Scotia fan for watching Canada play in Boston after Marchand's puck gift.

One tweeted:

"$1,029 for gas? What the hell are they driving?"

Another chimed in:

"Over $1000 for gas???? Did they go from Nova Scotia to Boston through Winnipeg in a ‘79 Oldsmobile stationwagon?"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"$1029 for gas from Nova Scotia to Boston???!!! You know you don’t need to drive from Nova Scotia to Toronto and then on to Boston , right?" one X user wondered.

"I will say that the numbers it cost them are interesting, since Mackinnon. Crosby and Marchands numbers are all listed in those costs," opined another.

"What vehicle are they driving that gas cost $1029!? I live in Cape Breton and can get to Boston on 3 full tanks in a GMC Terrain. At most, it's $300 CDN!" a user wrote.

