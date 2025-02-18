  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Brad Marchand
  • Brad Marchand figuratively reimburses Nova Scotia fans' $2379 expenditure to attend Canada's game in Boston with touching return gift

Brad Marchand figuratively reimburses Nova Scotia fans' $2379 expenditure to attend Canada's game in Boston with touching return gift

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Feb 18, 2025 11:30 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Canada - Source: Imagn
Brad Marchand figuratively reimburses Nova Scotia fans' $2379 expenditure to attend Canada's game in Boston - Source: Imagn

Brad Marchand made a meaningful gesture to Nova Scotia fans who spent $2,379 to attend Canada's game in Boston by presenting them with a special return gift.

Ad

During Canada's final round-robin game against Finland on Monday, a fan was seen in the stands holding a poster that detailed the expenses incurred for the trip from Nova Scotia to Boston to watch the team play.

The poster outlined the costs, which included $1,029 for gas, $387 for the game ticket, and $963 for hotel accommodations. Ultimately, the fans felt their efforts were rewarded when Brad Marchand gifted them a puck, making their journey worthwhile.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Not only did the fan receive a puck, but they also witnessed Canada secure their spot in the championship game after defeating Finland 5-3.

The 4 Nations Face-Off championship game will be played between Canada and the USA at TD Garden on Thursday. The puck drop for the game is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Also Read: Brad Marchand and Paul Bissonnette seemingly squash past beef with wholesome exchange at 4 Nations

Fans react to costs outlined by Nova Scotia fan after Brad Marchand's puck gift

Hockey fans took to social media to react to the costs outlined by the Nova Scotia fan for watching Canada play in Boston after Marchand's puck gift.

Ad

One tweeted:

"$1,029 for gas? What the hell are they driving?"

Another chimed in:

"Over $1000 for gas???? Did they go from Nova Scotia to Boston through Winnipeg in a ‘79 Oldsmobile stationwagon?"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"$1029 for gas from Nova Scotia to Boston???!!! You know you don’t need to drive from Nova Scotia to Toronto and then on to Boston , right?" one X user wondered.
Ad
"I will say that the numbers it cost them are interesting, since Mackinnon. Crosby and Marchands numbers are all listed in those costs," opined another.
"What vehicle are they driving that gas cost $1029!? I live in Cape Breton and can get to Boston on 3 full tanks in a GMC Terrain. At most, it's $300 CDN!" a user wrote.

Also Read: Brad Marchand brushes off concerns of being booed by USA fans at TD Garden during 4 Nations Championship game

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी