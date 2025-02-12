Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand shared his thoughts about the possibility of being traded as speculation continues to swirl around the team.

Marchand, who has been with the Bruins since being drafted 71st overall in 2006, is a pending free agent. With the Bruins outside playoff contention, he has been the subject of trade speculation.

On The Chaos podcast, Marchand acknowledged that when a team is struggling, trade discussions become more prevalent. He noted that while he has always signed with the team in the past, the current situation makes the idea of a trade more realistic.

"These conversations start to come up more and more in the media, and articles come out, and you can't worry about things you can't control and that you don't have a part in. But yeah, I could see with the way that on paper it looks at this time of year, that's what people do. They start looking at potential outcomes and stuff like that," Marchand said.

Brad Marchand emphasized that he tries not to get caught up in the media chatter and focuses on aspects he can control, acknowledging that as teams evaluate their options, trade speculations naturally arise.

Marchand shared his thoughts when asked about how he would feel if the Bruins were to trade him.

"Obviously, it would be very weird. I think I would feel very weird, probably a little lost, but I don't know. I haven't really thought about it before, and I don't really think about it because it's not something that I really see happening," he added.

A trade involving Marchand would spark a new era for the Boston Bruins. The 36-year-old has been an integral part of their core since their 2011 Stanley Cup championship run.

Brad Marchand still remains one of the best players for the club. This season, he has accumulated 44 points through 20 goals and 24 assists in 57 games, but the club is yet to sign an extension with their captain.

Brad Marchand revealed his favorite artist for the halftime show

Brad Marchand, Sidney Crosby, Mitch Marner and the Team Canada roster named their favorite artists they'd like to see perform during a potential halftime show at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Marchand named Taylor Swift as his preferred performer.

"Swiftie, all day," he said.

Marchand and Team Canada face off against Sweden in the opening game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday. The puck at Centre Bell drops at 8 p.m. ET.

