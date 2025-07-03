Brad Marchand's sister Rebecca rounds up unforgettable June with 'six pics' trend ft. Panthers' Stanley Cup win, bridal shower and more

Brad Marchand's sister, Rebecca Marchand, shared a collage of six images on her Instagram stories on Wednesday as part of the “Six Pics of June” trend. The pictures featured special moments of the month, including the Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup win against the Edmonton Oilers.

One of the pictures showed a close-up of a white hoodie Rebecca was wearing with a colorful print of people and animals. Another captured a wide lawn with tall trees beside a lake.

A third image featured a golden retriever walking on a dock with a wine bottle placed in the frame. The next showed Rebecca taking a selfie outdoors with her family, including the Marchand kids.

via Instagram/@marchandrealtor

A fifth image captured the Marchand family posing for a group photo on the ice after the Panthers won the Stanley Cup. The final picture showed Rebecca and her fiancée Heather Tillsley dressed in white outfits and white hats, posing together during the couple’s bridal shower event.

Brad Marchand, traded from Boston earlier in the season, scored six goals in the Final for Florida, including the Game 2 double-overtime winner. He finished the playoffs with 10 goals, 10 assists and a +17 rating in 23 games.

Last Thursday, Rebecca posted family celebration photos with the Stanley Cup. One picture showed Brad’s wife, Katrina Marchand, poolside with the trophy. Others included Katrina, Rebecca, Heather and a friend near the pool, and their parents, Kevin and Lynn, holding the Cup outside their home.

Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca celebrates her bridal shower with family and friends

Rebecca Marchand is set to marry Heather Tillsley this summer in Orvieto, Italy. On Saturday, the couple celebrated their bridal shower with close friends and family.

Rebecca posted a series of photos on her Instagram from the event. One of the clicks showed her and Heather with Marchand’s mother, Lynn, wearing matching white outfits, hats and gold “Bride” sashes.

“Showered with so much love 👰🏻‍♀️🤍👰🏼‍♀️,” Rebecca captioned the post.

Another image showed Heather holding a gift bag labeled “From Miss to Mrs.” Group photos included guests gathered with the couple as well as two white cowboy hats decorated with the word “Bride.”

Additional images featured the youngest Marchand family member in decorative headpieces, Rebecca posing with the Marchand kids and Lynn, and the couple pulling a suitcase through a hallway.

