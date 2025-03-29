Brad Marchand's wife Katherine drops 1-word reaction to former Bruins captain's Panthers debut

Brad Marchand's wife, Katherine, had a one-word reaction to the former Boston Bruins captain's debut with the Florida Panthers on Friday night. Marchand, who was traded to Florida from Boston three weeks ago but had yet to play due to an upper-body injury, was in the Panthers' starting lineup against the Utah Hockey Club.

Katherine posted a photo on her Instagram story of Marchand in his new Panthers jersey with the caption:

"LFG," shorthand for "let's f***ing go."

Katherine IG story @kasloane

She also posted pictures of the couple's daughter and son wearing Panthers jerseys with Marchand's number 63.

Katherine IG story @kasloane

A photo of Katherine and her kids in the stadium at the game.

Katherine IG story @kasloane

Marchand received loud cheers from Panthers fans during warmups, even flicking a puck into the stands as a souvenir. His introduction to the starting lineup garnered the loudest reception of any Florida player.

This was the first time in Marchand's long NHL career that he took the ice in a sweater other than the Bruins after 1,091 regular season games and 1,248 total including playoffs over 16 seasons in Boston.

Brad Marchand skated on Florida's second line alongside Sam Bennett and Mackie Samoskevich. In the game, Marchand picked up an assist in overtime as the Panthers defeated the Utah Hockey Club 2-1 in his debut for Florida.

Panthers' HC Paul Maurice's take on "incredible" Brad Marchand

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice shared his excitement about the veteran winger's arrival, highlighting Marchand's impressive career accomplishments and well-rounded skillset.

“He's had an incredible career. He's a Stanley Cup champion, 1,000 games, 1,000 penalty minutes, lots of points. I don't want to see it all in one game...” Maurice said. (per Sportsnet)

“You know how tenacious this guy is, how physical he is, how hard he plays. Then you get him in practice and you're like, ‘Oh my God, he’s got hands on him.' And you start to realize how good the skill level is there.”

Despite the former Bruins captain's history of fierce playoff battles against the Panthers, Maurice believes Brad Marchand's addition will be a key factor in Florida's quest to defend their Stanley Cup title.

