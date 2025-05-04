Brad Marchand "so proud" of wife Katrina for renovating $1,799,000 home as her first real estate project in Boston

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand’s wife Katrina completed her debut house renovation project this week. On Saturday, Marchand congratulated Katrin on her professional accomplishment.

Ad

Brad Marchand reposted a carousel of pictures from the Instagram account of Carlisle Group, featuring the newly renovated property in South Boston.

“Coming Soon to South Boston! This fully gut renovated 3-bed, 2-full/2-half bath detached home at 2 Leeds Street offers over 2,000 sq ft of living space, a finished basement, private yard, and two parking spaces—offered at $1,799,000. 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙮 𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙚𝙙!” read the caption of the post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Marchand added his own sweet message for Katrina on his story. He wrote:

“Huge congrats to @kasloane @kbmliving for completing her first renovation project! So proud of you !!!”

via Instagram /@bmarch63

Katrina had previously shared snaps of the renovated interior on her Instagram stories on Friday. Later she clarified that it was a renovation project with a separate story on Saturday.

Ad

“For everyone asking...This is a renovation project of ours not our personal home ❤️ Fun before & afters coming soon 🏡,” she wrote.

via Instagram/@kasloane

Professionally, Katrina is a home designer and entrepreneur. She has worked in real estate and holds a real estate license. Katrina also owns a clothing brand called March & Mill Co.

Ad

Brad Marchand spent quality time with his family at the golf course

Earlier last month, Brad Marchand linked up with his mother Lynn and sister Rebecca at a golf course. He played a round of golf with them and Rebecca’s fiancee Heather Tilley was also present at the family outing.

Rebecca shared a group photo from the outing on her Instagram stories. In the picture, Marchand wore a white polo shirt, white shorts, white sneakers and a white cap. Rebecca stood next to him in a white sleeveless top, white skirt and green sneakers.

Ad

Their mother Lynn wore a bright pink long-sleeve shirt, white skirt, pink cap and white golf shoes. Heather stood on the far right in a light blue polo, white shorts, white sneakers and a beige cap.

“Great Golf Crew,” Rebecca wrote in the caption.

Marchand’s family continued to support him through his trade to the Panthers. Last month, Rebecca and Heather attended a Florida Panthers game in matching custom jackets. The red jackets had “MARCHAND” and the number 63 stitched on the back. The fan gear was made by Jeanius Jackets, a brand known for its hand-stitched designs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama