Brad Marchand takes subtle dig at Oilers' Jake Walman as he revels in Panthers' Cup triumph

Brad Marchand took a shot at Jake Walman nearly a week after the Florida Panthers won the 2025 Stanley Cup. A Panthers fan page shared a post showing Walman laughing during Game 1 of the Finals series. The score was 3-3 with less than two minutes left in overtime. Edmonton won that game, but Florida took the series in six.

Marchand commented on the post, writing,

“Think he’s still laughing?”

Marchand comments on the IG post

Marchand's message was short, but fans noticed it quickly. One fan replied,

“They tried so hard to be you guys. Embarrassing look.”

Another fan said,

“You’re such a GOAT, Marchy. Please stay with us.”

Marchand joined the Panthers near the trade deadline after leaving the Boston Bruins. He was their captain and had played with the team for 16 years. After his move to Florida, Marchand soon found his perfect fit.

Brad Marchand played well in the playoffs, scoring 10 goals and adding 10 assists in 23 games. Six of those goals came during the Stanley Cup Final against the Oilers. He finished the postseason with a +17 rating. His chemistry with new teammates helped Florida repeat as champions.

Currently, Marchand is awaiting an extension from the Florida Panthers. With only a few days left in free agency, the buzz is at an all-time high. He has clearly expressed his intentions to stay in Florida.

“These are the best few months I have ever had in my career," Marchand said via NHL.com, on Friday. “It’s an incredible group down here. I’ve loved every second of it, and hopefully it can continue."

Now, it's up to the team to retain Marchand. He is 37 but still enjoys playing in high-pressure games. Now a two-time Cup winner, Marchand seems happy in Florida and plans on staying longer.

Paul Bissonnette wants Brad Marchand to join the Maple Leafs

Paul Bissonnette spoke about Brad Marchand on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast. He called him “our future Toronto Maple Leaf.” Marchand joined the podcast briefly from the Bahamas. He was celebrating the Panthers’ Stanley Cup win with teammates Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tkachuk.

Later, Bissonnette posted on X and said it was fun to have Marchand on the show, even for a few words. He blamed the short chat on bad Wi-Fi. He also said Marchand could help bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada.

"It’s time to put our differences aside and join forces to bring Toronto, and Canada back the Stanley Cup. 🇨🇦 🤝 🏆 #LeafsForever" Biz wrote.

Brad Marchand might become a free agent on July 1, and by then, Toronto could start pursuing him.

