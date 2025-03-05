Brady Tkachuk makes his feelings known on reception from Ottawa fans after being booed at 4 Nations

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk opened up about his reception from Canadian fans after the 4 Nations Face-Off. Speaking on YouTube podcast "Pardon My Take," which dropped on Wednesday, Tkachuk described the experience as “weird”.

Ad

“It was weird," he said. (1:18:09) "I just got booed in Montreal, which is expected, but then in Boston, they don't like Matthew and I in Boston, and to get cheered on and supported there; I was like, okay, this is pretty awesome.

After coming back, I actually missed the first two games in Ottawa, but I just would see Twitter. So everybody would be like, 'it's so weird cheering against them but I have to. I'm for Canada.' But now, it's nice to get them back on my side.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

On Monday, Tkachuk scored a goal to tie the game against the Washington Capitals and send it to extra periods. However, the Capitals won 5–4 in a penalty shootout.

Tkachuk sat out the Senators’ first two games after the NHL season returned from its break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Monday’s loss means the Senators have lost six of their last seven games.

Goalie Linus Ullmark kept the Senators in the game with 37 saves as the Canadian team recovered to tie the game after being behind 3–0. The Senators were down by one goal before Tkachuk leveled the score 4–4 at 18:52 in the third period.

Ad

Brady Tkachuk reacts to Canadian fans booing US anthem

Canadian fans started booing when the U.S. national anthem was sung during sports events at Canadian Tire Centre. On Saturday, "Spittin Chiclets" podcast co-host Ryan Whitney tweeted about Tkachuk’s disappointed reaction to the booing.

"Keep it up Sens fans and he’ll say see ya," Whitney tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The clip shows Tkachuk shaking his head and looking down during the booing. He also briefly addressed the issue during Wednesday’s podcast episode.

“They are, yeah,” Tkachuk said when asked whether fans in Canada were still booing when the U.S. national anthem was sung.

Tkachuk then shared his feelings about playing for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“I felt really patriotic and like representing the US," he said. [1:19:29] "It was a pretty cool feeling that. I was trying to be all serious but it put a smile on my face.”

Brady and Team USA lost in the final to Canada 3–2 in overtime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama