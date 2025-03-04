"Keep it up Sens fans and he’ll say see ya": Ex-NHLer warns Sens fans after Brady Tkachuk's vexed reaction to them booing US national anthem

Former NHLer and popular podcast Spittin' Chiclets co-host Ryan Whitney has warned Senators fans following captain Brady Tkachuk's reaction to fans booing the American anthem.

The trend of Canadian hockey fans booing the American anthem continued at Canadian Tire Centre Arena, where fans showered loud boos on the US anthem ahead of a 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Brady Tkachuk, a forward who played a key role in helping the United States reach the 4 Nations Face-Off final, was visibly upset hearing the boos directed at his national anthem.

Ryan Whitney took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his concerns about the Senators fans booing the American anthem. Whitney warned that if fans continue to boo the anthem, Brady Tkachuk, who is American, may decide to leave the team.

"Keep it up Sens fans and he’ll say see ya," Whitney wrote.

Notably, this isn't the first time Canadian hockey fans have booed the American anthem on their ice.

In fact, the trend of fans booing anthems has become a back-and-forth affair in the NHL, with Americans also responding with loud boos directed toward the Canadian anthem. That was most recently witnessed during the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs game at MSG last week.

The trend appears to reflect the strained geopolitical relationship between Canada and the United States, which has been impacted by events such as President Donald Trump's tariff imposition and the discussion of Canada potentially becoming the 51st state.

Brady Tkachuk dropped gloves against Tom Wilson

Brady Tkachuk and Tom Wilson dropped the gloves during Monday's game between the Ottawa Senators and Washington Capitals. The two exchanged haymakers late in the first period, igniting the crowd at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Tkachuk ultimately came out on top after a series of punches were enough to take Wilson down on the ice.

This was Brady's first fight since the famous three brawls in nine seconds during the 4 Nations Face-Off against Canada. According to Hockey Fights, Tkachuk has dropped the gloves four times this season.

Meanwhile, the matchup ended with the Capitals securing a 5-4 shootout win over the Senators. Brady and the Senators find themselves one point behind a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. They'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

